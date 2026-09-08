‘The View’ Hosts Miserably Fail Trivia About Their Experiences on the Show: ‘I Have No Idea What That Was’

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“The View” kicked off its 30th season on Tuesday morning, and to celebrate, host Alyssa Farah Griffin led the table in a game of trivia about her co-hosts’ experiences on the show. Unfortunately, the ABC hosts failed that trivia pretty miserably.

The game was simple: “Let’s Re-View It.” A host would be selected at random, and Farah Griffin would present the woman with two situations, one of which actually happened on the show. The host in the hot seat simply had to pick which one it was. First up was Joy Behar, who sets a record with this season of “The View,” as she has now officially hosted more seasons of an American talk show than any other woman.

“Did you join Barbara Walters on a seesaw, or attack your own likeness with a chainsaw?” Farah Griffin asked.

“None of the above,” Behar retorted.

In reality, it was the latter, and Farah Griffin had the tape to back it up. In the footage, Behar was presented with a wood-carved statue of herself. But, she was unhappy with the size of the butt on the carving, so she took a chainsaw to it to shave things down a bit.

Next up was Sunny Hostin, who could remember if she learned how to “strike a blow” from a martial arts expert or “strike a pose” from a model (it was the latter; Tyra Banks taught her to take a proper selfie). Then came moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who didn’t even try to pretend like she remembered if she was “sized up by an undergarment expert or rubbed down by a masseuse.”

The answer was the undergarment expert, once again proven with video playback. Still, Goldberg had no memory of it.

“I have no idea what that was,” she said. “I don’t know what that was. I don’t know why we had it. I don’t recognize anybody in there. I don’t know what that was.”

Neither Sara Haines nor Ana Navarro fully remembered their trivia questions either. Eventually, it circled back to Behar for one more memory: did she “locate the G-spot on a 3D model or model a G-string on your head?” Goldberg remembered that one for Behar, though.

“I only remember because Joy left the table, and she was like, ‘That’s not the G spot,’” Goldberg recalled with a laugh.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.