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The hosts of “The View” are finally headed back to the table. A new season of the ABC talk show begins on September 8, and among the first guests are former co-host Sherri Shepherd, Senator Ted Cruz, actor Andrew Garfield and more.

The show returns for its milestone 30th season on Tuesday, with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro all coming back to the table. Additionally, the show’s daily podcast series “Behind the Table,” hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, and its streaming edition, “The Weekend View,” begin September 8 and September 12, respectively.

Season 30 will features appearances from Jessica Lange; Andrew Garfield; Sarah Paulson; Billie Lourd; Maisie Williams; the cast of “East of Eden,” including Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist with executive producer Zoe Kazan; Ke Huy Quan; Ethan Hawke; Kate McKinnon; musicians Lizzo and Kenny Chesney; politicians Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Andy Beshear; newsmakers Deborah Roberts, Colin Kaepernick, Evan Gershkovich, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Heidi Slotnik; and former co-host Sherri Shepherd.

Here’s the full line-up for “The View’s” first week back:

Monday, Sept. 7 : Tracee Ellis Ross (host, “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross”; actor, Broadway’s “Every Brilliant Thing”) — (Originally aired 7/23/26)

: Tracee Ellis Ross (host, “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross”; actor, Broadway’s “Every Brilliant Thing”) — (Originally aired 7/23/26) Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Season 30 premiere of “The View” with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro

– Season 30 premiere of “The View” with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) (author, “Going Further: The Incomparable Clarence Thomas”); Lizzo (author, “Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin’”)

– Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) (author, “Going Further: The Incomparable Clarence Thomas”); Lizzo (author, “Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin’”) Thursday, Sept. 10 – Andrew Garfield (actor, “The Uprising”)

– Andrew Garfield (actor, “The Uprising”) Friday, Sept. 12 – Sherri Shepherd (actor, “Robin Roberts Presents: Angel in the Ruble”); Maisie Williams (actor, “Practical Magic 2”)

Cruz’s appearance marks his first on the show since 2022, which was interrupted by protestors. It also comes after host Alyssa Farah Griffin expressed her desire in 2025 to have him on the show again, as the rest of the ABC hosts agreed that they want more Republicans to come on, but are often declined.

Cruz also became a surprising ally for the network, after saying earlier this year that FCC chairman Brendan Carr overstepped in demanding Disney file for an early license renewal of ABC’s eight local broadcast stations.

“It is not government’s job to censor speech, and I do not believe the FCC should operate as the speech police,” Cruz told Punchbowl News after Carr requested that the move be made within 30 days, or by May 28.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.