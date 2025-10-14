‘The View’ Hosts Say They Want More Republican Guests on the Show, Name Names on Who Has Ignored Invites So Far

Despite what some might think, the hosts of “The View” want more Republican guests to come on the show. In fact, the ABC talk show has extended the invite to many — they’re just saying no.

Actress Cheryl Hines was Tuesday’s guest, stopping by in support of her new book “Unscripted.” But her time at the desk was largely dominated by the hosts pushing her on husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s medical views and advice. It got a bit tense at moments, but generally stayed respectful. Still, moderator Whoopi Goldberg chuckled as they returned from break after Hines’ segments ended.

“That was interesting!” she said coyly. “But that’s the great thing about ‘The View,’ you know? We want people to come and give their views! And everyone who comes here, we try to be respectful, and ask tough questions. We ask tough questions because we’re otherwise speculating.”

At that, host Joy Behar chimed in, saying that she thinks “The View” should have more Republicans on, but that “they don’t want to come.”

“They’re scared of us. It’s like Marjorie Taylor Greene says, that she finds the Republican men afraid of powerful women,” Behar said. “Well, that may be true of all political persuasions. But if they would come on the show, they can explain to us what they’re trying to do to this country.”

“And we’ve had some good ones, but like, I always think it’s helpful when we have — like Ted Cruz, I think we should have,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin added. “We’ve invited Mike Johnson. Thomas Massie has been super interesting, there are some more Republicans we should have on.”

The hosts were quick to remind Farah Griffin that Cruz has come on in the past (his 2022 appearance was interrupted by protestors), and they would welcome him again. Host Sara Haines also pointed out that Chris Christie has regularly come on the show as well.

Even during Hines’ interview, Goldberg noted at one point that “this isn’t your fight,” but that Kennedy himself wouldn’t come on the show.

Host Sunny Hostin later agreed that she would love to talk to Kennedy directly, to which Hines replied that he was going to come on the show, but she herself told him “maybe don’t.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.