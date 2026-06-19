Rosie O’Donnell Is Open to Guest-Hosting ‘The View’ — But ‘They Haven’t Asked’ | Video

Rosie O’Donnell would be down to guest host “The View” years after her exit… the show just has to ask.

While on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday, the comedian was prompted by a member of the audience as to whether she’d ever return to the ABC daytime talk show – much like her on-air nemesis Elisabeth Hasselbeck recently did.

“While you’re in New York, would you be interested in guest-hosting on ‘The View’ like Elisabeth Hasselbeck did?” a fan asked. “And did you get a chance to catch her on it?”

“I would be up to guest host, but they haven’t asked me,” O’Donnell replied. “So we’ll see what happens.”

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“But you know, listen, it’s interesting,” she continued. “In the time of Trump, I think she’s the perfect person they want on TV spouting their rhetoric.”

O’Donnell and Hasselbeck’s public feud dates back to when they were co-hosts together in 2007. At the time, O’Donnell got put in the hot seat over criticisms she had toward George W. Bush for his handling of various wars during his tenure and thought it was cowardly when Hasselbeck did not come to her defense.

Earlier this week, O’Donnell reacted on “Andy Cohen Live” to the news that Hasselbeck was also going to guest-host “CBS Mornings.”

“Are you kidding me?” she offered. “Well, in the Trump universe, she’s somebody who they would herald as–”

“She would be an approved guest,” Cohen interjected, to which O’Donnell agreed: “Correct. She would be an approved guest for the Ellison debacle at CBS after they did exactly what Stephen Colbert said they did.”