Rosie O’Donnell Can’t Believe ‘The View’ Nemesis Elisabeth Hasselbeck Will Guest Host ‘CBS Mornings’: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’ | Video

Rosie O’Donnell was shocked to learn that “CBS Mornings” had tapped her “The View” nemesis Elisabeth Hasselbeck to be a guest host.

While talking with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live” Tuesday, O’Donnell was asked if she had heard the news that Hasselbeck was being brought in for a week guest hosting “CBS Mornings” to cover entertainment and pop culture. The update was both surprising and not at the same time.

“Are you kidding me?” O’Donnell asked. “Well, in the Trump universe, she’s somebody who they would herald as–”

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“She would be an approved guest,” Cohen responded.

O’Donnell added: “Correct. She would be an approved guest for the Ellison debacle at CBS after they did exactly what Stephen Colbert said they did.”

O’Donnell and Hasselbeck have been wrapped up in a feud dating back to when they were co-hosts on “The View” in 2007. At the time, O’Donnell got put in the hot seat over criticisms she had toward George W. Bush for his handling of various wars during his tenure and thought it was cowardly when Hasselbeck did not come to her defense.

“Every day since September I have told you that I support the troops,” O’Donnell said on the show at the time, which sparked a 10-minute shouting match. “I asked you if you believed what the Republican pundits were saying. You said nothing, and that’s cowardly.”

Time has not healed these wounds. Just last year, the two were again taking shots at each other. Hasselbeck claimed on Fox News that the entire argument was a setup, which O’Donnell refuted.

“I just pray God’s fire and glory around you so that you can be protected from whatever is holding you back,” Hasselbeck said in one response to O’Donnell.

“Nothing’s holding me back, Elisabeth,” O’Donnell returned. “‘Knock, knock. Who’s there? Rosie O’Donnell!’ I don’t hold back, sweetheart.”

She added: “Hate to tell you, I don’t really think about you that much until an interviewer asks me. It’s not like I’m walking around going, ‘God, do you think Elisabeth will ever forgive me?’ I’m not. So don’t worry about me or my freedom or joy, and just enjoy our life, and I’m gonna do the same.”

You can watch O’Donnell’s “Andy Cohen Live” appearance in the video above.