Elisabeth Hasselbeck to Guest Host ‘CBS Mornings’ Next Week

Elisabeth Hasselbeck has been tapped to guest host on “CBS Mornings” next week.

“Next week on ‘CBS Mornings’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck joins as a special guest host,” the show tweeted on Thursday. “Catch her with Gayle King and Nate Burleson Monday–Wednesday, talking parenting, pop culture and more during the 8AM hour.”

Previously a co-host of ABC’s “The View” and Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” her focus will reportedly be on pop culture and entertainment news, as opposed to politics and other hard news topics.

Next week on @CBSMornings: @ehasselbeck joins as a special guest host!



Catch her with @GayleKing and @nateburleson Monday–Wednesday, talking parenting, pop culture, and more during the 8AM hour. — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 11, 2026

The former “Survivor” contestant’s episodes come after Inside Edition’s Eva Pilgrim served as a guest host this week, with Norah O’Donnell also tapped to appear.

You can expect to see other guests join King and Burleson throughout the summer as new hosts rotate in and out. According to The Guardian, the move to rotating guest hosts serve as a part of “try outs” for the program. The hope is to find a more consistent third host while also bolstering a show that has floundered a bit in the ratings recently.

“CBS Mornings” has been undergoing a series of changes under CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. Back in March, it was announced that executive producer Shawna Thomas was leaving CBS News. Thomas served as the show’s top producer since 2021, and said she “tried to make this show something she and everybody on this team want to be a part of. Want to watch. Want to learn from.”

“This isn’t THE GREAT GOODBYE NOTE,” she told staff in a memo. “But you should know I’ve been thinking about this for a while and, frankly, I’m tired y’all.”