Zac Brown Defends Singing National Anthem at White House UFC Event: ‘This Is Patriotism, Not Politics’ | Video

Zac Brown defended his choice to perform the national anthem during the UFC match being held on the White House lawn.

While appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, the country singer clapped back against the online backlash he had received for planning to perform at the Freedom 250 event on Sunday. Brown explained that it had nothing to do with political affiliation. It all came down to him supporting the troops and his being a lifelong fan of his “favorite sport” UFC.

“Man, I’m there for the troops, man. I’m there to honor America,” Brown said. “This is patriotism, not politics for me. I mean, f–k all the division. I don’t believe in that. I love this country. I love all the people that have sacrificed so that I can live my American dream and that everyone that lives here gets a chance to do that if they work hard and make the right decisions. So it doesn’t have a place in politics for me.”

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He added: “I’m so excited for this weekend. And it’s history, man, getting to be part of American history, man. Having the first sporting event that’s on the lawn of the White House. I mean, it’s an honor.”

The country singer also pointed out that there would be “8,000 active service members” that will be attending the event. The UFC fight happening in front of the White House is set to take place on June 14. It’s the start of a massive kickoff for the country’s 250th birthday celebration – while also being a party for Trump’s birthday, which also happens to be this Sunday.

“I’m honored that Dana [White’s] given me the opportunity to do this,” Brown said. “We’re going to be playing after the weigh-ins for the concert on Saturday and then getting to do the anthem for this with the Marine Band is going to be sick.”

You can watch Brown’s full segment in the video above.