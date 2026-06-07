Federal Lawsuit Seeks to KO White House UFC Fight Set for Next Week on Trump’s Birthday

A partisan corruption watchdog group has filed a federal lawsuit to block the upcoming UFC fight scheduled for next Sunday on the White House South Lawn, an event to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding on Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

The action from the Public Integrity Project was filed Saturday on behalf of two Virginia residents who argue Trump’s authorization of the event violates National Park Service regulations prohibiting sporting events on federal parklands. It also notes that Congress did not authorize the arch erected over the event space, as well as the lack of an environmental review.

The White House issued a statement calling the lawsuit an obstructionist and baseless attempt to stop an event “no different than the various other White House-hosted events on the South Lawn and properly permitted events on the Ellipse and National Mall throughout the year.”

Public Integrity Project is led by Russ Feingold, the former Democratic senator from Wisconsin, where Trump was visiting this weekend.

Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., soaring arches and the UFC octagon cage have already appeared with seating for an estimated 5,000 people outside the front door of the White House. Fans can also watch from jumbo screens set up at the Ellipse, with as many as 85,000 free tickets for spectators at either location.

Trump joked earlier this week that he likes the arena so much, he may just leave it up. He first spoke of the event on July 4 of last year during an event in Iowa.

“All of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250 and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight,” Trump said at the time. “Does anybody watch UFC the great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there.”