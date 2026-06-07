Trump Bails on Stormy ‘Meet the Press’ Interview as Talk Turns to Election Fraud: ‘I’ve Had Enough’ | Video

Donald Trump has left the barn: The president stood up and walked out on a stormy and wide-ranging interview with “Meet the Press” this weekend after host Kristen Welker pushed back on his continued claims that the 2020 election was “rigged,” with Trump adding that more of the same is now going on in California.

At the president’s request, Welker’s crew set up the interview in a large barn housing farm equipment after Trump spent the weekend speaking with farmers in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Except for the rainstorm that was audibly lashing the metal roof above them, things were going about as expected for a long sit-down between Trump and the network press – which is to say, contentiously.

Welker pressed Trump on the status of the war in Iran, the economy and recent jobs report, the price of oil, gas and fertilizer and the president’s “weaponization fund,” which was recently shot down by a federal judge. The two sparred spiritedly and in good faith – until he morphed the conversation about the defunct fund into the topic of election integrity.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the weaponization fund,” Trump said. “I love the idea, because people like you, the fake dirty press, the crooked press, people like stupid Biden, he’s not smart enough to know what’s going on, but people that surrounded him … what they did to the lives of people, they destroyed people. They sent people to jail who did nothing wrong.”

Welker said there’s “no evidence of what you’re saying” and tried to steer the conversation to Todd Blanche, but Trump wasn’t having it.

“Listen – listen to me – listen to me … There’s tremendous evidence. There’s nothing but evidence. The election was rigged,” he continued, though up until that point no one had said anything about any election. “It was a dirty election. And it’s happening again right now in California.”

Taking the bait, Welker said: “You’ve never presented evidence … that the 2020 election was rigged.” But by then, Trump was on to the elections in California, which were still too close to call with votes being counted several days after they were cast and collected.

“Right now, it’s look at what’s happening in California,” Trump said. “It’s four days.”

Trump has a meltdown and ends the interview



Welker: Just to be very clear, there's no evidence of what you're saying.



Trump: There’s a lot of evidence. There’s tremendous evidence. There’s nothing but evidence. The election was rigged. And it’s happening again in California.… pic.twitter.com/8xcPKFGE6m — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2026

Welker tried to parry, suggesting that that’s just how California counts votes, and that Republicans are “doing well” in the statewide elections.

“No they’re not,” Trump said. “They’re dropping fast because it’s a rigged election. Let me tell you, it’s four days and they aren’t even close to coming up with the … do you know why they’re doing that? Because they’re cheating on the election.”

After much back-and-forth, Trump turned his ire to the person in front of him.

“They’re crooked just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked,” he said. “And ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked.”

Welker tried to keep the conversation on the rails, but Trump just steamrolled over her protestations.

“‘Meet the Press’ is crooked,” he said. “And so is ABC and CBS and CNN. You’re a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

Trump took off his lavalier, stood up, patted Welker on the shoulder and began to prepare his exit.

“Mr. President, let’s – please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin,” Welker said, a phrase she repeated many times to no avail.

“I’ve sat in the rain with you … for an hour,” Trump responded. “On and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press.”

And then he was gone.

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.