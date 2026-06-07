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Nithya Raman Inches Within 1% of Spencer Pratt After Winning 40% of Saturday Tally in LA Mayor’s Race

Assuming a similar result on Sunday, Raman will advance to a runoff with Karen Bass and essentially end the reality star’s bid for mayor

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman smiles during her election night party at Boomtown Brewery on June 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Nithya Raman won a stunning 40% of the votes that were counted Saturday in Los Angles, putting the city councilmember 1% away from overtaking Spencer Pratt and advancing to a runoff with Karen Bass to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

Assuming a similar Sunday result, Raman will advance to a runoff with Bass and essentially end the former reality star’s bid for mayor.

L.A. County added another 58,558 votes in the race on Saturday, a batch that broke 40.16% for Nithya Raman (23,514 votes), 33% for front-runner Karen Bass (19,312 votes), and just under 18% for Pratt, with 10,336, according to multiple reports. It was not immediately clear where Saturday’s batch of votes sent to county tabulators had come from.

In the race to a two-candidate runoff, Bass now leads with 34.81% (235,180 votes), Pratt is still running second with 27.32% (184,596 votes) and Raman in third with 26.21% (177,102 votes).

All Pratt had to say on Saturday after the result was:

More to come …

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Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…