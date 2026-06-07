Nithya Raman Inches Within 1% of Spencer Pratt After Winning 40% of Saturday Tally in LA Mayor’s Race

Nithya Raman won a stunning 40% of the votes that were counted Saturday in Los Angles, putting the city councilmember 1% away from overtaking Spencer Pratt and advancing to a runoff with Karen Bass to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

Assuming a similar Sunday result, Raman will advance to a runoff with Bass and essentially end the former reality star’s bid for mayor.

L.A. County added another 58,558 votes in the race on Saturday, a batch that broke 40.16% for Nithya Raman (23,514 votes), 33% for front-runner Karen Bass (19,312 votes), and just under 18% for Pratt, with 10,336, according to multiple reports. It was not immediately clear where Saturday’s batch of votes sent to county tabulators had come from.

In the race to a two-candidate runoff, Bass now leads with 34.81% (235,180 votes), Pratt is still running second with 27.32% (184,596 votes) and Raman in third with 26.21% (177,102 votes).

Another very big jump for Nithya Raman in today's drop where she took 40% of the vote.



She's now just a hair over 1 pt behind Spencer Pratt & on track to overtake him tomorrow assuming a similar size drop.



Bass: +19,312 (32.98%)

Pratt: +10,336 (17.65%)

Raman: +23,514 (40.16%) https://t.co/axm52AC3UV pic.twitter.com/ltMTPGxFu7 — Unrig LA (@UnrigLA) June 6, 2026

All Pratt had to say on Saturday after the result was:

Me trying to figure out how votes get counted in LA pic.twitter.com/cXsbXNsY5C — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 7, 2026

More to come …