Nithya Raman Inches Within 1% of Spencer Pratt After Winning 40% of Saturday Tally in LA Mayor’s Race

Nithya Raman won a stunning 40% of the votes that were counted Saturday in Los Angles, putting the city councilmember 1% away from overtaking Spencer Pratt and advancing to a runoff with Karen Bass to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.
Assuming a similar Sunday result, Raman will advance to a runoff with Bass and essentially end the former reality star’s bid for mayor.
L.A. County added another 58,558 votes in the race on Saturday, a batch that broke 40.16% for Nithya Raman (23,514 votes), 33% for front-runner Karen Bass (19,312 votes), and just under 18% for Pratt, with 10,336, according to multiple reports. It was not immediately clear where Saturday’s batch of votes sent to county tabulators had come from.
In the race to a two-candidate runoff, Bass now leads with 34.81% (235,180 votes), Pratt is still running second with 27.32% (184,596 votes) and Raman in third with 26.21% (177,102 votes).
All Pratt had to say on Saturday after the result was:
More to come …