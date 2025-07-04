Trump Says the White House May Host UFC Fight for America’s 250th Birthday

Donald Trump apparently wants to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th Birthday with a UFC fight at the White House.

While speaking in Iowa Thursday, Trump said he had big celebration planned for the next year to celebrate the milestone. One of them includes a major UFC fight on the grounds.

“All of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250 and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight,” Trump said. “Does anybody watch UFC the great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there.”

The president also speculated it could be “a championship fight, full fight, like 20, 25,000 people.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later told press at the event Trump was “dead series” and later posted on X: “It’s going to be EPIC!”

It’s going to be EPIC! https://t.co/fNes3H3jEI — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 4, 2025

A UFC spokesperson also confirmed to media that the wheels were in motion on the plan.

Trump has had a long history with the UFC as a fan and has buddied up with CEO Dana White at a number of fights and events. White explained to TheWrap back in 2024 that he can “bro out” with the president and keep politics out of it.

“I love the guy,” he said. “The guy has been an incredible friend to me. He’s somebody — you know, his son told me that I’m like the only guy he can bro out with. We get together and we talk about fights and, you know, we don’t talk politics or any of the craziness that he has to deal with on a daily basis.”

He added: “He’s a huge fan. I mean, for years, this guy would just call me and want to talk about fights and fighters.”