Here are the movies to check out on Hulu this week.

NEON Hokum “Hokum” may not have made the same splash in the horror genre in 2026 like “Obsession” or “Backrooms” did, but it might just be the scariest of the bunch. The film follows Adam Scott as a tortured writer who travels to Ireland to visit the out-of-the-way hotel his late parents spent their honeymoon in. Unfortunately, there are a number of different dark things happening at the weird hotel, and the writer finds himself wrapped up in them when he’s locked in the supposedly haunted honeymoon suite. If you have a soft spot for “1408,” then “Hokum” is going to do a lot for you while providing twice the number of scares.

Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (Murray Close/Getty Images) The Hunger Games Franchise A brand new “Hunger Games” movie is right around the corner from landing in theaters and the entire rest of the franchise is available on Hulu. Certainly seems like the perfect time to revisit before heading to the latest release. Whether it’s Katniss’ original story and her rebellion against President Snow and the Capitol or it’s the series’ first prequel which track’s Snow’s time before he became the fascist leader we know and hate. The movies all have a high hit record so going back to the 5 films that are already out there is well worth it.