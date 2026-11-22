This week’s Hulu movies to check out point to a return to Panem.
Hulu is enjoying being the streaming spot for a number of solid 2026 movies that are worth being recommended time and again because they might have slipped through the cracks in the madness of things like “The Odyssey,” “You Can See Everything” and a bunch of the other massive hits released this year. But on top of that, it might be time to refresh on “The Hunger Games” franchise to prep for the release of “Sunrise on the Reaping.”
Here are the movies to check out on Hulu this week.
Hokum
“Hokum” may not have made the same splash in the horror genre in 2026 like “Obsession” or “Backrooms” did, but it might just be the scariest of the bunch. The film follows Adam Scott as a tortured writer who travels to Ireland to visit the out-of-the-way hotel his late parents spent their honeymoon in. Unfortunately, there are a number of different dark things happening at the weird hotel, and the writer finds himself wrapped up in them when he’s locked in the supposedly haunted honeymoon suite. If you have a soft spot for “1408,” then “Hokum” is going to do a lot for you while providing twice the number of scares.
The Hunger Games Franchise
A brand new “Hunger Games” movie is right around the corner from landing in theaters and the entire rest of the franchise is available on Hulu. Certainly seems like the perfect time to revisit before heading to the latest release. Whether it’s Katniss’ original story and her rebellion against President Snow and the Capitol or it’s the series’ first prequel which track’s Snow’s time before he became the fascist leader we know and hate. The movies all have a high hit record so going back to the 5 films that are already out there is well worth it.
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die
“Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” remains possibly the weirdest movie of 2026 – which is a compliment. It starts a bit odd as Sam Rockwell’s character barges into a diner, proclaims himself a time traveler, and says some configuration of the patrons is the group meant to save the world, but he keeps getting the pairings wrong. From there it spirals more and more into lunacy and ends in the last place you’d expect. Come for an extremely great performance by the lead and stay for the story’s zany twists and turns.