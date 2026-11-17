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“The Hunger Games” is a weird franchise, and that’s only partly because half the cast dresses like Marie Antoinette’s entourage just before their outer space orgy.

Suzanne Collins’ young adult sci-fi novels are about a dystopian future where, in the aftermath of a civil war, children are forced to fight to the death every year for the entertainment or, if you’re from the losing side, the demoralization of the masses. It’s a horror story about the exploitation of society’s most vulnerable, and why no decent culture would ever confuse bloodsports with escapism. And then of course those books were adapted into PG-13 four-quadrant blockbuster movies that glossed over all the ugly violence, which kinda misses the point.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is the sixth film in the series and the second prequel, after 2023’s “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The last movie told the origin of fascist dictator Coriolanus Snow, who transformed the Hunger Games from a ghoulish roadside attraction into a lavish, but equally evil three-ring circus. Nothing about “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” worked, from its “what if we made crimes against humanity a little more sympathetic” concept to its final act, which trudged interminably yet eternally forward, towards an aggravating, inscrutable climax.

So after “Ballad” and the extremely padded “Mockingjay” films, the bar was set pretty low for future “Hunger Games” installments. All “Sunrise on the Reaping” had to do was achieve well-paced competence to earn the title of “The Best Hunger Games Since ‘Catching Fire,’” and it does that. But it also strikes the most effective balance between crowd-pleasing engagement and sobering commentary in the whole series. It takes advantage of its remarkable, talented cast and lets them build on their characters, instead of merely mimicking or foreshadowing what we’ve seen before.

Joseph Zada stars as Haymitch Abernathy, originally played by Woody Harrelson, whom Zada evokes, impressively, without resorting to imitation. He’s a sweet and sensitive dreamboat from the impoverished District 12 and his birthday is, sadly, the same day as the annual reaping. This year, when the demonic fashion disaster Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close) arrives to randomly select children to be murdered on live television, a series of unexpected public relations disasters leads to Haymitch getting drafted, along with mean girl Maysilee (McKenna Grace) and a couple other kids you shouldn’t get attached to.

Nobody expects the children from District 12 to win the Hunger Games, that’s only happened once, but Haymitch has something most of the other tribute don’t: a personality. He steals a few hearts and captures the attention of ambitious EPK producer Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons, playing a young Philip Seymour Hoffman). He’s also targeted by a rebel faction that plans to sabotage the games. Since Haymitch is destined to die, they figure he might as well die in service of a cause.

Everyone in the cast of “Sunrise on the Reaping” is acting their heads off, and that’s a compliment. All the characters from District 1 and 2 are either bourgeois clowns or pretending to be bourgeois clowns, and they behave accordingly. Kieran Culkin is a young Caesar Flickerman, the egomaniacal host of the Hunger Games, originally played by Stanley Tucci. He’s having the time of his life. Elle Fanning turns up as young Effie Trinket, previously played by Elizabeth Banks, and she finds the innocence in a character who’s destined to lose it. Even Ralph Fiennes, taking over as President Coriolanus Snow, gives a soulful performance, using the awkward drama from “Songbirds and Snakes” to inject some genuine psychology into his villainy.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” adopted the aesthetic of the 1950s and at its best it felt like the birth of television, with producers racing to solve problems in the middle of live broadcasts. “Sunrise on the Reaping” is set decades later and looks like a monstrous hybrid of gaudy 1970s esoterica like “Battle of the Network Stars” and “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.” The costumes and production design are top notch, weirdly familiar but also just weird. When the tributes finally emerge in the playing field it looks like “Midsommar” and “Bambi” had a lovechild, which is, and this is true, nifty.

Francis Lawrence has directed all but one of these “Hunger Games” movies, and sometimes he gets them right. Well, twice. Three if you count “The Long Walk,” the “Hunger Games”-esque movie he directed between the last two franchise installments, which adapted Stephen King’s dystopian story about children forced to march themselves to death for the good of their country. “The Long Walk” was a devastating film, in large part because the grueling, joyless conceit made it impossible to mistake its horrifying tale for a satisfying thrill ride. If we may briefly indulge in speculation, one can’t help but wonder whether Lawrence’s direction in “Sunrise on the Reaping” feels rejuvenated because his palate was fully cleansed. He portrays this violence as a pathetic tragedy, but with enough energy and momentum that it still feels like “The Hunger Games.” The best of both worlds.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” avoids the pitfalls of “Songbirds and Snakes,” which struggled to keep its energy up after the bloodbath concluded. The final act of Haymitch Abernathy’s prequel is bracing, ironic, tragic and introspective. At least until the very end, when Lawrence quickly ties off all the loose ends and closes the loop, making any other “Hunger Games” prequels unnecessary.

It’s hard to complain about this. Not every franchise was designed to go on forever, and fewer still end as effectively as this. The last three “Hunger Games” films did a shoddy job of sowing, but “Sunrise on the Reaping” lives up to its title. It reaps this franchise a new one, that’s for sure, and when the dust settles it may even be the “Hunger Games” that holds up best.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” premieres in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.