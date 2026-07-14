Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes Interview Escalates Into Near Physical Altercation

Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes nearly came to blows during a recent sit down coordinated by Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, according to a representative for the YouTube channel.

Earlier on Monday, TMZ reported that the son of former President Joe Biden and the far-right political commentator participated in an interview arranged by Callaghan in Philadelphia, Pa. over the weekend. Per the outlet, who broke the news of the interview, the conversation grew increasingly heated, with Biden and Fuentes clashing to the point that the sit down nearly turned physical.

“TMZ’s reporting is 100% accurate,” a spokesperson for Channel 5 told TheWrap Monday evening. “Viewers will have to tune in, though, to see what Hunter and Nick argued over. Ironically, that is the least shocking part about the interview. By the end of the interview, Nick and Hunter weren’t fighting. People will be shocked to see what Nick tells Andrew about some of Nick’s evolving and changing views. And they’ll be even more shocked to see the issues where Andrew, Hunter and Nick find common ground. They can find out when it airs on Channel 5’s YouTube later this week.”

A representative for Biden did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Attempts to reach Fuentes were unsuccessful. Though, Fuentes did repost on X an image from the interview first shared by TMZ.

However, an insider with direct knowledge told TheWrap that the interview between Biden and Fuentes came about after Callaghan – who has gone viral for his interviews with Shia LaBeouf, Clavicular and others – was already in talks with the former First Son about a sit down.

We’re told Callaghan and Biden had been wanting to have a conversation that would move “the needle” regarding American politics. Fuentes reportedly reached out to Callaghan’s team regarding an interview around the same time, as he wanted to clarify “misconceptions” about himself and share his “evolved” views.

Fuentes “immediately” agreed to an interview with Callaghan and Biden when it was pitched, according to the insider, with the former agreeing to no question being “off limits.”

We’re told the trio covered a variety of topics, with the conversation being described as “explosive.” Despite the reported near fight, the insider noted that there was also “laughter” and “some moving moments.”