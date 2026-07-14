New York Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Donald Trump Jr. on His ‘Triggered’ Podcast Livestream

James Gerald Eckert, Jr. was arrested and charged Monday following a criminal complaint over his threats to kill and kidnap President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

The 39-year-old man made repeated threats against Trump Jr.’s life in the comment section of the Republican figure’s podcast, “Triggered With Donald Trump Jr.,” on June 18. His threats explicitly stated his motive, saying “im going to kill you, (expletive), I am going to kill this (expletive) on the screen,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

While viewing Trump Jr.’s podcast, Eckert also streamed his own live feed, making similar threats to harm the president’s son. His livestream went on for approximately eight minutes, according to the complaint reviewed by TheWrap.

“I’m going to go to YouTube and be calm and I’m still going to (expletive) kill Trump Junior,” he said on the stream. “We’re going to get to World Peace. (Expletive) die guy. Try to get out of this surviving. (Expletive) you forever. (Expletive) you forever.”

Eckert Jr. could face up to five years in prison for his threats. Prior to his threats on the podcast, the New York man posted a message on Facebook threatening to harm Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

“Mayor Malik Evans, I am coming for your family. Seriously, you will lose them to me personally. Stand by. This will not go away until you are dead or [REDACTED] is behind bars. Deal with this,” he wrote on June 7.

The same Facebook account posted on June 11 making threats against New York State Senator Samra Brook, stating “You are going to die.”

Eckert Jr. made his first court appearance on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen. His detention hearing is scheduled for July 20. The United States Secret Service filed a criminal complaint against him as the result of an investigation.

Trump Jr. hosts the “Triggered Podcast” twice weekly on Rumble. The episodes are also available across other podcasting mediums.