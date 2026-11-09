‘I’ve Had It’ Hosts Tell Republicans Outraged Over Charlie Kirk Comments to ‘F—k Off’

“I’ve Had It” podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan pushed back Sunday against the conservative pundits trying to get their show cancelled, telling them to “f—k all the way off.”

The hosts ended up in hot water last week when they laughed at a joke about assassinated conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Since then, many online conservatives, including Turning Point USA spokesman and “Charlie Kirk Show” executive producer Andrew Kolvet, have been pushing for the podcast to be undone and for its sponsors to sever their relationship with it.

“There’s a huge online cancellation campaign from all the titty babies over at Turning Point that want ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast to be canceled,” Welch said in an Instagram video shared late Sunday. “Why is Turning Point spearheading this? Well, let me tell you why. They are in big trouble. Even Republicans are starting to question, ‘Are they worth it?’”

“They get millions of dollars in funding and — as everybody saw on Tuesday — they got L after L after L after L, because they’re losers and they lost because they believe in nothing,” Welch continued. “They’re trying to ignite a war with us because they want to prove to their donors, ‘We can cancel libs.’”

Welch then responded directly to an X post by Kolvet, in which the Turning Point spokesman said that he would only be “willing to listen” to the “I’ve Had It” hosts if they “apologize for being part of a toxic and evil culture that perpetuates violence against conservatives.” Welch made it very clear Sunday night that neither she nor Sullivan has any interest in appeasing Kolvet.

“We’re never ever gonna sit down and listen to you,” Welch said.

“I am not gonna be lectured by these people,” Sullivan agreed. “These people support representatives to Congress that protect pedophiles and sex traffickers. They’re completely fine with American citizens being gunned down on the streets of Minnesota. They’re fine with putting people in cages and treating them like animals. We’re toxic, Andrew? I don’t think so.”

“For those of you at Turning Point who are worried that I don’t talk enough but yet you do not believe in universal human rights, I want you to hear me,” Sullivan added. “F—k off. F—k all the way off.”

During the taping of last Thursday’s episode of their podcast, Welch and Sullivan engaged in a segment reacting to listeners’ jokes celebrating the Democrats’ sweeping midterm election wins last week. One of the highlighted users wrote, “We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.”

Welch and Sullivan burst into a round of stifled laughter over the joke, with the former initially responding, “No comment.” Sullivan followed Welch’s remark up by adding, “No comment — other than he was shot by somebody that was super MAGA family.”

“He was shot by a MAGA person,” Welch agreed. The moment has since been edited out of the episode.

Both Welch and Sullivan formally apologized Saturday for laughing at the “insensitive” joke and donated to Everytown for Gun Safety, an America-based gun violence prevention organization.

“We should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize,” the duo wrote in a shared statement. “Whatever our political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence. We’ve long supported common-sense gun safety reform.”

“We’ll keep using our platforms to fight for the safety of all Americans,” the apologetic statement concluded.

By the time the duo apologized, the wave of outrage had already gained steam online in conservative circles. The podcast’s advertisers have been pressured to cut ties with it and some, including Chewy and Cash App, have done so.

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, took to X on Sunday to rebuke the “leftist podcasters, comedians and commentators” willing to make jokes and laugh about her late husband’s murder.

Nonetheless, in their Sunday video, Welch and Sullivan insisted they did not apologize for their controversial segment to appease any conservatives.

“That wasn’t for you. That was for us, because somebody I love very much died from gun violence two years ago and I just didn’t feel good about that,” Welch explained. “That apology was so that, when I advocate for common-sense gun reform, that I’m doing it clean and clear.”

“I don’t expect you to understand this because, at Turning Point, y’all laugh at violence all the time,” she continued. “You talk about how empathy is toxic and a worthless feeling, so I don’t expect you to understand that. But for you to think that apology was for you just exemplifies how out of whack you are with where the American people are right now.”

She and Sullivan concluded their Sunday response with a rallying cry aimed at their supporters.

“Let’s grow this thing and show Turning Point how irrelevant they are,” Welch urged. “Let’s watch them take another L, so that this hateful organization can once and for all be done in the United States of America.”