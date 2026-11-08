Erika Kirk Rebukes ‘Leftist Podcasters, Comedians and Commentators’ Over Charlie Kirk Death Jokes

Erika Kirk rebuked jokes about her late husband Charlie Kirk’s murder in a statement on social media Sunday after a flurry of online chatter bubbled up, including a video purporting to show Dave Chappelle joking about Kirk’s assassination during a stand-up set.

“To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” Kirk said on Twitter.

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives,” she continued. “A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.”

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

On Sunday, a video began circulating that seemed to show Chappelle onstage at his Friday NYC show at Madison Square Garden saying, “”Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered… I feel better,” but the veracity of the video has not been verified. Chappelle famously does not allow phones or recording devices into his shows, requiring audience members to secure them in locked bags for the duration.

A representative for Chappelle has not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

As for the “podcasters” Erika Kirk was referring to, on Thursday “I’ve Had It” hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan laughed at a joke about digging up Kirk. The two apologized in a statement on Saturday, saying on Instagram, “On Thursday’s show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk. It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize.”

Their post continued: “Whatever our political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence. We’ve long supported common-sense gun safety reform. To that end, we’ve made a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America.”

Erika Kirk concluded her Sunday statement by decrying political violence of any kind.

“You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates,” she said.