Megyn Kelly Bemoans ‘You Can See Everything’ ‘Political’ Charlie Kirk Mentions: ‘Cannot Go Anywhere’

Megyn Kelly is still recommending “You Can See Everything” to her audience even if the “political” Charlie Kirk mentions angered her.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host talked about her experience seeing Nathan Fielder’s new documentary “You Can See Everything” about Elizabeth Holmes in the weeks leading up to her incarceration. Kelly enjoyed her time watching the film, and even marveled at how full the theaters were for it, but there was one moment that rankled her. At one point later in the film, one of the film’s surprise additions gets into an argument over Charlie Kirk. Kelly slammed the film as being the latest Hollywood film to dump on conservatives.

“It did go political in this scene, it went political over someone who I happened to love,” Kelly said. “His name is Charlie Kirk, and it was f–king ridiculous. It was ridiculous, and I was in the midst of a bunch of leftists in the theater. I’m not going to ruin it for you again, but his name came up, and one person was s—ting all over Charlie, and one person was defending him. And the person who was s—ting all over Charlie is the person who’s supposed to be heroic in this film, and the person who was defending him emerges as the villain of the entire movie, so you can’t go anywhere. You cannot, as a right-leaning independent or a conservative in America, you cannot go anywhere without having your core beliefs or people you admire or love dumped on by a Hollywood machine that just doesn’t give two s–ts about you.”

You can watch the segment yourself in the video below.

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Despite the criticism of the film, Kelly still enjoyed it. She said that while she would understand why people would not want to see the film because of the attacks on Kirk, she still recommends it.

“Does this make me want to say don’t go see the movie to you? No, it doesn’t. I would still have gone to see it even if I had been told this,” Kelly said. “I could understand why you might not. It’s not a political movie, except for this one instance. But of course, that’s how it had to play out. Of course, they would build as a hero the one, and as a dirtbag the other, and use this scene to really underscore the point. What kind of an a–hole would defend Charlie Kirk, and what kind of a hero wouldn’t see what an a–hole Charlie was. It was just maddening, very annoying and offensive.”

“You Can See Everything” has proven to be the theatrical hit of the moment. Riding off the back of unanimous critical acclaim and sky-high audience scores, Lance Oppenheim and Fielder’s mind-bending look inside the private life of the convicted Theranos founder has earned the highest opening weekend for any documentary since at least 2013, topping the $7.1 million of Amazon MGM’s MAGA doc “Melania,” which opened with more than double the screen count of “YCSE” at 1,778 locations this past February.

The film estimated a $15 million opening weekend from just 855 locations, taking the No. 2 spot on the weekend charts with a per theater average of $17,543.