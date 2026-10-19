Elizabeth Holmes Called Nathan Fielder the Day Before ‘You Can See Everything’ Hit Theaters

A24’s “You Can See Everything” is the most talked-about documentary in years.

The film, which sees Nathan Fielder move in with disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her family shortly before she is scheduled to begin an 11-year prison sentence, racked up $15 million in its opening weekend and it’s seemingly all anybody can discuss at the moment. And in a new interview with Wired, Fielder, who directed the film (with Lance Oppenheim) discussed his last conversation with Holmes, shortly before the movie opened.

Fielder said that the week before the interview, he had seen that he had missed a call from Holmes’ prison. She called him back.

“I saw on the thing, it says: You’re receiving a call from Elizabeth Holmes. And I have not heard from her. She has not called me in over six months. I have not heard from her in any way. But I missed the calls, and then as I was looking at my phone, a third call came in from the same number,” Fielder explained.

She had mentioned at some point that you can’t call back the number, you have to pick it up. Fielder answered the phone.

“I said, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ She asked how I was doing. I asked her if she had seen any stuff about the film coming out and how she felt about it all. She told me that she had seen some stuff, but most things she just isn’t seeing, so she’s heard things, but she hasn’t really read anything. And then, at the end, she said to me—’I trust you,’” Fielder said.

Fielder said that they talked about some other stuff, including her kids and details that he wasn’t willing to share with the publication. “But then after that, she said again, at the end of the call— ‘I trust you,’” he shared. “And I don’t know what she meant by that.”

He seemed genuinely discombobulated by Holmes’ repetition of the phrase “I trust you.” Fielder makes a point out of saying that she uttered it twice. “This is, again, me just not having the words to even speculate. I don’t know,” said Fielder.

Yet another brain-twisting mystery to add to the pile of “You Can See Everything” madness — now in theaters.