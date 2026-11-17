Doing good will never go out of style: Just look at Josh Homme.

The Queens of the Stone Age rockstar enlisted a dozen of his famous friends for a star-studded comedy benefit concert on Monday night in Hollywood, with ticket sales and donations going towards Sean Penn’s disaster relief charity CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort).

“So much of the time people want to do something good but they don’t know how. This is one of those situations where just showing up counts,” Homme told his amped-up crowd.

“You’re not just showing up for Josh, you’re standing up and showing up for people who are experiencing the worst days of their lives,” CORE co-founder/CEO Ann Lee added onstage. “Our teams are there with them, but it’s only thanks to you all.”

The evening at The Wiltern included both musical and stand-up performances from fan-favorite acts like Jack Black, Sarah Silverman, Weird Al Yankovic, Justin Willman, Norah Jones, Beck, The Kills, Michael Shuman, Troy Van Leeuwen, Chad Smith, John McEnroe, Andrew Watt, Dean Delray, Dan Soder and Bill Burr.

Black even surprised Homme with the ‘Best Charity Person in the World Today’ award — complete with an original jingle — while the one-night-only event’s host then paid it forward by donating $10,000 towards CORE’s $1 million goal.

“Proceeds from the evening will support CORE’s ongoing disaster recovery efforts worldwide, including in Los Angeles, where communities continue to rebuild following the 2025 wildfires, and Venezuela, in the wake of June’s back-to-back earthquakes,” per the organization. “Proceeds from limited-edition screen prints by longtime Queens of the Stone Age collaborators Boneface and Emek will also support the Sweet Stuff Foundation’s mission to assist career musicians, recording engineers and their families facing illness and disability.”