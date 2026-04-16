Jack Schlossberg Says Caroline Kennedy Laughed ‘So Hard’ at Grace Gummer on ‘Love Story’: ‘As If That’s How My Mom Acts’ | Video

Jack Schlossberg and his mom, Caroline Kennedy, had a good laugh over Grace Gummer’s portrayal of John F. Kennedy’s daughter in FX’s “Love Story.”

While talking on “Next Question with Katie Couric,” Schlossberg recalled showing his mom scenes from “Love Story,” which centered on the romance between Kennedy’s late brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., and Carolyn Bessette before their tragic deaths in 1999. Per Schlossberg, he and his mom found it all quite hilarious, blasting the show as “stupid.” He also noted how wrong Gummer was in her performance of his mother.

“I showed [my mom] a clip of her, and we were laughing so hard,” Schlossberg said. “The person was freaking out and we’re just laughing so hard, as if that’s how my mom acts. Keep in mind, it might be entertaining, but it’s fiction.”

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Meryl Streep’s daughter previously spoke on taking the role, telling ABC’s “On The Red Carpet” that she was not interested in imitating a real person. She, instead, wanted to capture their essence in the performance.

“I’m not interested, as an actor, in imitating people, so I just gathered information all over the place,” Gummer said. “And through reading and talking to people that she knows, I got an energy sense.”

This is not the first time that Schlossberg has gone after Ryan Murphy’s “Love Story.” Schlossberg, who is currently running for Congress in New York, struck out at Murphy when the show debuted, slamming the TV mogul for focusing on his family when there was bigger fish to fry in the world.

“We really need to take every breath that we have to try to make things better,” Schlossberg told “CBS Sunday Morning” in March. “So, if Ryan Murphy really cares so much about the Kennedy family, my uncle John, maybe he would try to do something about getting Trump out of power.”

He added: “If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy. The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life.”