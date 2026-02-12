GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek’s Family Surpasses $1 Million, Sparks Questions About US Healthcare System

James Van Der Beek’s family raised over $1 million on GoFundMe following the “Dawson’s Creek” star’s death, prompting many fans to call out the state of the U.S. healthcare system.

Hours after word broke about Van Der Beek’s passing, friends of the actor launched the fundraising page to help his wife and mother-of-six, Kimberly Van Der Beek, who experienced “financial strain” throughout her husband’s cancer battle.

“The family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care,” the message stated. “In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

The GoFundMe stated that donations would help cover the costs of essential living expenses, including bills and education costs.

At the time of writing, nearly 20,000 people had contributed to the page, bringing the total to $1,070,436. Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña and TV producer Julie Plec appeared to be among the top donors, giving $2,500 a month and $5,000, respectively.

Many in the comments thanked the late Van Der Beek —who died at the age of 48 on Wednesday following a battle with colorectal cancer — for his contribution to pop culture through his acting work.

“‘Dawson’s Creek’- and James as an actor- were such a big part of my teen years,” one donor commented. “The show taught me so much about friends, love and life. Sending strength and light to James’ family. He made an impact on so many people- and his legacy lives on.”

However, the GoFundMe also sparked a conversation about the healthcare flaws in the United States, with one fan noting on X, “James Van Der Beek’s wife has a GoFundMe to try and ensure her children don’t lose their home. This is the reality of America’s for profit healthcare system.”

Another added: “What a horrendous state the US health care system is in. Potentially bankrupting people going through the toughest fight. Wish his family all the best, through this difficult time.”

“For people talking about ‘get screened,’ I have EXCELLENT healthcare coverage and a familial history of colon cancer,” a third person noted. “I get colonoscopies every 3 years. It costs $2000-$4000 out of pocket every time with insurance coverage.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) also weighed in on the situation, writing, “Tragically, even a beloved actor’s fight left his young family drowning in medical debt and struggling to stay in their home. At this very moment, federal Medicaid cuts are stripping healthcare from millions of Californians. More than 2 million could lose coverage this year alone. We are generating more wealth than at any point in human history. But we still refuse to guarantee healthcare to every American from the day they are born. This is not just a policy failure. It is a moral crime. It’s time to pass Medicare for All and put human dignity ahead of human greed.”

Van Der Beek was a late ’90s icon known for starring as Dawson Leery on The WB’s “Dawson’s Creek” and as Jonathan “Mox” Moxon in the 1999 coming-of-age sports film “Varsity Blues.” Other notable credits included “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23,” “Texas Rangers,” “The Rules of Attraction,” “Sidelined,” “What Would Diplo Do?” and, most recently, “Overcompensating.”