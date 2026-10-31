Janelle Monáe Celebrates Halloween With a Siren Song on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

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Janelle Monáe is one of Hollywood’s undisputed Queens of Halloween — and she’s reclaiming her title in 2026 with some new, specially designed costumes.

“Halloween is an entry point into creativity. Transform, be creative, play. The energy has to be right, and thankfully I have an incredible community of friends and family,” she teased on Instagram ahead of Halloweekend. “They’re going to come with positive energy, they’re going to come ready to celebrate the season. You have to pick your character, and you need to be there with the costume on.”