Janelle Monáe Celebrates Halloween With a Siren Song on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Janelle Monáe is one of Hollywood’s undisputed Queens of Halloween — and she’s reclaiming her title in 2026 with some new, specially designed costumes.
“Halloween is an entry point into creativity. Transform, be creative, play. The energy has to be right, and thankfully I have an incredible community of friends and family,” she teased on Instagram ahead of Halloweekend. “They’re going to come with positive energy, they’re going to come ready to celebrate the season. You have to pick your character, and you need to be there with the costume on.”
After kicking off spooky season earlier this month with a deteriorating zombie, the singer dressed up as a pirate alongside her guitarist Kellindo last weekend to bring some laughter to the kids over at Children’s Hospital L.A.
She then hosted her second Wondaween Festival at the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday night, introducing her Phish Boy character for her Creature Carnival theme, complete with BACARDÍ Spookitos and other cocktails as well as a surprise performance. Phish Boy also popped up on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where she sang a siren song to a sad mime and Jennifer Hudson’s butterfly.
On Saturday morning, Monáe brought out yet another costume for 2026 — this time dressed as Mother Creature, an original being who would be right at home in “Barbarian.” And the weekend isn’t even over yet.
Now we just need to wait to see how Heidi Klum responds…