JD Vance Torn Into by Trump Supporters Over Megyn Kelly Interview: ‘Not a Good Look’

JD Vance faced the wrath of President Donald Trump’s most loyal followers after the vice president agreed to appear on Megyn Kelly’s show.

On Monday, several in the MAGA movement took to X to complain about Vance’s planned appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” given the commentator has had a falling out with President Trump over the Iran war.

After Kelly confirmed that Vance would stop by her show on Tuesday to promote his new book, “Communion,” MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer took to X and blasted the vice president for this “bizarre” choice.

“Why would our Vice President go on Megyn Kelly’s show? Megyn Kelly is constantly bashing President Trump and she recently said MAGA is dead and that Trump is ‘losing his mind,’” Loomer wrote on Monday. “I find this to be insane. Megyn Kelly has been condemned by Trump and she accused him of being ‘owned’ by Israel… in addition to defending Candace Owens’s vicious attacks on [Erika Kirk].”

She continued: “Megyn Kelly has entertained the lie that the Trump administration killed Charlie Kirk and she has insinuated Trump is covering up for Jeffrey Epstein. Not a good look.”

Though, Loomer remained hopeful that Vance may tell Kelly “to pound sand,” adding that the conservative commentator is “truly out to destroy President Trump.” As she went on, the internet personality stated this interview was “terrible optics,” once again noting that she couldn’t “believe this [was] real.”

“Wow. Whoever told our VP this was a good idea is leading him astray,” she concluded. “I say this in the most respectful and sincere way. Who thought this was a good idea?”

Loomer wasn’t the only one to issue a heated response over the interview, as right-wing activist Chris Loesch expressed a similar sentiment on X. “He goes on the show of someone who has lambasted this administration,” he wrote, “who has befriended and defended the people dogging on Trump and this administration worse than progressives? This is signaling. The President needs people watching his back.”

Another critic speculated that this was Vance’s attempt to setup a possible 2028 bid for president, writing, “Megyn Kelly has been ripping the Trump administration for months, and JD Vance has been silent. And now he rewards her by going on her show. If Vance is betting on the Woke Reich’s vote in 2028, he’s not going to get it, and real Republicans are not going to allow it.”

A fourth simply slammed Vance as “Brutus,” calling on the president to speak out against his No. 2.

However, not everyone was against Vance’s upcoming sit down with Kelly, as one fan wrote: “There’s always a plan though you may not know what it is, Laura. You think Trump doesn’t know what JD is doing or where and why he’s going? How many more things does Trump need to do until you realize there’s always a plan and he knows exactly what he’s doing?”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Kelly’s interview with Vance is set to air on “The Megyn Kelly Show” at 12 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Channel 111 and on her YouTube account later in the day.