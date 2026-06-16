Sheryl Crow Slams White House UFC Fight as ‘Disgraceful and Void of Decency’

Sheryl Crow expressed her deep disappointment with the Trump administration for hosting a UFC fight on the White House lawn to celebrate 250 years of the United States, calling it “void of decency.”

The White House hosted a UFC Freedom 250 fight Sunday celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday (which is still 20 days away) on what happened to be President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

The “All I Wanna Do” singer stated that she could not stand silent while this was happening and took to her Instagram story to condemn the White House for its display of avarice as everyday Americans struggle to afford basic necessities.

“To stay quiet means to turn a blind eye. And so I am saying this,” she wrote in an Instagram story Monday. “What happened last night on the lawn of the White House was disgraceful and void of decency.”

“Powerful, rich people filled the lawn to watch a violent sport that ended with a vile and racist comment. All while the average American cannot afford healthcare, gas and cost of living,” Crow added.

Sheryl Crow: "What happened last night on the lawn of the White House was disgraceful and void of decency." pic.twitter.com/DNBfOXcizn — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 15, 2026

The country singer referenced a moment when one of the UFC fighters, Josh Hokit, made a targeted, hateful remark, calling former first lady Michelle Obama a man in a post-match interview with Joe Rogan at the event.

UFC President and CEO Dana White has since denounced the comments, but production did not push back against Hokit’s comments in the moment.

“Do not be fooled,” she added. “This administration is corrupt and does not give a damn about the American people. It only cares about making money hand over fist at the expense and in spite of our democracy.”

President Trump sat cageside at the UFC Freedom 250 event, the same day that the president announced the U.S. and Iran have reached a ceasefire agreement.

Crow has expressed her disdain for the president in the past. Earlier this year she called for Trump to be impeached and imprisoned for his ties to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after his name appeared over 38,000 times in the Epstein Files.