Trump Declares Ceasefire With Iran, Strait of Hormuz Reopened: ‘Ships of the World, Start Your Engines’

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Sunday evening a peace deal with Iran, including the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, had been finalized.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” he shared. “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The news comes hours after Iran blamed the U.S. for Israel’s latest drone bombing of Beirut.

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also confirmed the ceasefire. “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED,” Sharif wrote on X. “Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister of Iran, confirmed the news on state TV. “The immediate and permanent end of war and military operations on various fronts, including Lebanon, will be announced from tonight.”

The deal will be signed Friday in Switzerland. The president previously said he would sign the deal electronically or that J.D. Vance will sign it in person. The details of the agreement are not yet available.

The war betwee Iran and the United States began on February 28. A ceasefire was announced in April to ostensibly make room for negotiations, but both countries have continued intermittent strikes in the weeks and months that have followed.