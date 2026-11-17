Jeff Goldstein, the decorated distribution chief of Warner Bros., is stepping down after 48 years at the studio amidst an ongoing leadership restructuring by Skydance.

Goldstein, who is retiring after working on the release of more than 1,000 Warner Bros. films, will remain as a consultant to Skydance with Paramount domestic distribution chief Shaun Barber and international distribution chief Mark Viane overseeing the releases of all of Warner Bros.’ films, including a 2027 slate that Goldstein had a hand in developing that includes DC Studios’ “Man of Tomorrow,” Legendary’s “A Minecraft Movie Squared” and “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova,” and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s “Bad Fairies.”

Upon his exit, Goldstein stood as one of the longest-tenured executives at any major Hollywood studio, having risen through the ranks at Warner Bros. in a career that spanned multiple changes in moviegoing and in Warner’s ownership groups.

The distribution exec began his Warner career in 1978 — the year the studio released Richard Donner’s “Superman” — as a sales trainee, learning the ins and outs of film distribution as he negotiated terms with theaters in Massachusetts, Florida and Ohio as he worked his way up to becoming Western division sales manager.

Goldstein stepped into the C-Suites as SVP of Domestic Distribution in 1996, the year in which Warner Bros. brought the world the famed Michael Jordan/Looney Tunes crossover “Space Jam.” He continued his rise to EVP and general sales manager in 1999 and worked under then distribution chief Dan Fellman on smash hit franchises like “The Matrix” and “The Dark Knight” trilogies, the “Harry Potter” series, and the “Ocean’s” trilogy.

After Fellman’s retirement, Goldstein became domestic distribution chief for Warner Bros. in 2015 and has spent the past decade as the Hand of many Kings, navigating Warner Bros.’ theatrical releases through a string of changing owners, CEOs, and motion picture group chairs. Most notably, he was tasked with overseeing Jason Kilar’s controversial “Project Popcorn,” in which Warner Bros. released all of its 2021 films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max as the box office faced unprecedented precarity with theaters reopening following the COVID pandemic.

In spite of this, Goldstein, alongside international distribution chief Andrew Cripps, found theatrical success that year with Legendary’s “Godzilla x Kong” and “Dune,” both of which yielded even more successful sequels with full theatrical windows in 2024.

Other highlights of Goldstein’s run as domestic distribution chief include the $412 million domestic run of the 2017 DC film “Wonder Woman” as well as other hit films with DC characters like “The Batman,” “Aquaman” and “Joker,” the latter of which was the first $1 billion R-rated hit. Goldstein also oversaw the release of multiple New Line horror hits, most notably Andy Muschietti’s “It” duology, as well as the 2018 hit rom-com “Crazy Rich Asians.”

And in 2023, Goldstein oversaw the domestic release of Warner Bros.’ highest grossing film of all time, “Barbie,” which grossed $636 million in the U.S. and Canada.

And while Goldstein’s tenure ended on a rough note with a string of poorly performing films over the course of 2026 like “Supergirl” and “Digger,” that was preceded by a slew of hits from April to September of 2025 as global distribution chief, including “Sinners,” “A Minecraft Movie,” “Superman” and “Weapons.” Thanks to that streak, Goldstein stands as the first and only distribution chief to oversee the release of seven consecutive films that earned domestic opening weekends of $40 million or greater.

Goldstein’s exit also comes one month before the release of “Dune: Part Three,” a film which he has set up with global Imax exclusivity with select theaters screening the film in Imax 70mm.

Despite historic competition from “Avengers: Doomsday,” which moved into the pre-Christmas slot long held by “Dune 3,” Goldstein refused to move the film out of the holiday corridor, and Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy capper is expected to exceed the $82.5 million domestic opening of “Dune: Part Two” and potentially contribute $100 million in the U.S. and Canada alone to the biggest overall weekend in box office history when it opens on Dec. 18.