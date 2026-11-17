The leadership of Skydance continues to evolve, with an internal memo announcing that Kira Goldberg, formerly of Netflix, will co-run Paramount Pictures and that Bill Damaschke, the head of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation (whose first feature was released just a couple of weeks ago) is out, with Jennifer Dodge and Traci Balthazor running both Paramount Animation and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Also Josh Silverman, President, Global Products & Publishing, will transition to lead Consumer Products and Publishing.

Read the full memo below.

Team,

The theatrical business is central to the company’s vision for the future of Skydance. We are home to more than a century of extraordinary storytelling, legendary films and an enduring impact on audiences and culture around the world. We have both an incredible legacy to build upon and an enormous opportunity ahead of us: to champion the world’s best filmmakers, invest in ambitious storytelling and deliver an unparalleled slate of films that captivate audiences everywhere.

As we shape this next chapter for Skydance, we want to share the leadership structure for the film divisions that comprise the Skydance Motion Picture Group.

We said it on day one: Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures are our cornerstone labels and will remain distinct. Both will continue to anchor our biggest commercial and filmmaker-driven projects, with our animation and specialty labels also remaining separate with their own creative mandates.

Our leadership structure is designed to empower each studio and label with dedicated creative leadership, backed by an excellent corporate team that provides the expertise, resources and support to help them succeed. Together, we are building an organization with the creative ambition, resources and scale to deliver on our commitment of 30 films per year.

Studios Business Leadership

Our corporate team brings collective expertise across key operations that ultimately support our creative output. The team comprises Courtney Armstrong, Chief Operating Officer; Mark Badagliacca, Chief Financial Officer; Brooke Robertson, EVP, Head of Global Communications & Media Relations; and Talia Robinson, EVP, Human Resources.

Josh Goldstine has been named President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution. Shaun Barber and Mark Viane will continue to report to Josh and oversee domestic and international distribution for both Paramount and Warner Bros. Jeff Goldstein, who has worked on over 1,000 films over 48 years of an illustrious career, will retire and transition into a consulting role. Jeff is a stalwart of this industry, and as we align these two organizations, his counsel will be tremendous.

Additionally, Josh Silverman, President, Global Products & Publishing, will transition to our group to lead Consumer Products and Publishing, which will add important connectivity between our stable of IP and a key revenue stream. Mark Kaufman, EVP & Chief Content Officer, Theatre Ventures, will now report to Josh, where he will continue overseeing an acclaimed portfolio, including the Tony-winning Broadway production of The Lost Boys.

Separately, we want to let you know that Ted Lim will be departing the company. We thank him for his leadership and contributions as Chief Business Officer and wish him all the best.

Creative Leadership

Paramount Pictures

Don Granger and Kira Goldberg will lead Paramount Pictures as Presidents, Motion Picture Group. Over the last year, Don has been a great partner as we’ve repositioned the studio, bringing in key talent relationships and nearly doubling output. As our slate continues to grow, so does our team, and we’re thrilled to welcome Kira. Most recently at Netflix, she oversaw a slate that included Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and the upcoming Bad Day with Cameron Diaz and The Take starring Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson. Before that, she worked on films including Bohemian Rhapsody, The Post and The Greatest Showman during her tenure at Fox. Together, Don and Kira will work hand in hand going forward.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Jesse Ehrman has been elevated to President, Motion Picture Group. With over 20 years at Warner Bros., Jesse has been instrumental in many of the studio’s biggest hits including recent movies like A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, and has built lasting relationships with the studio’s most important filmmakers. Michael Ireland will continue as President of Production, reporting to Jesse. Mike’s relationships across the industry, strong eye for material and leadership experience make him an integral part of the motion picture group.

DC Studios

As we recently announced, Jeremy Latcham is joining us as President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran will step away from their leadership roles after four years transforming and resetting the studio’s foundation and return full time to their creative work.

Animation

As part of this restructuring, Bill Damaschke will exit Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, and has agreed to stay for a period of time until he transitions to full-time producing. We thank him for his dedication to the animation business and greatly respect his commitment to this craft.

In the interim, Jennifer Dodge and Traci Balthazor will oversee all animation across both Paramount and Warner Bros. Pictures, while Chris Leahy will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, reporting into Jennifer and Traci. John Lasseter remains Head of Skydance Animation alongside Holly Edwards, President, Skydance Animation.

Specialty Labels and Divisions

Our specialty labels and divisions will be led by Richard Brener, President, Chief Content Officer, New Line; Lia Buman, EVP, Head of Global Acquisitions and Republic Pictures; J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, Heads of Paramount Primal; Christian Parkes, Head of Clockwork; and Charlie Tabesh, SVP and General Manager, Turner Classic Movies.

This team brings deep knowledge of our businesses, strong creative instincts and longstanding relationships across the industry. We have tremendous confidence in these leaders and are grateful for their partnership.

Our shared responsibility is to give our filmmakers, storytellers and teams the support they need to do their best work. As we continue to build out the broader organization, this leadership structure establishes a strong foundation for the work ahead.

We know how much work is underway across the company, and we’re grateful for the care, focus and dedication you bring to it every day. We look forward to all that we will build and accomplish together.

Dana & Josh