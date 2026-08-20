Jenna Fischer Giddily Admits She ‘Full-On Pretended’ to Be Connor Storrie’s Publicist at an Awards Show

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Jenna Fischer pretended to be Connor Storrie’s publicist when the “Heated Rivalry” star was getting harried by press at the Actor Awards this year.

While talking to Jesse Tyler Ferguson this week on his podcast “Dinner’s On Me,” Fischer talked about spending time with Storrie at the awards show. When photographers started to encroach and ask for pictures as they were heading out the door, “The Office” alum took it upon herself to keep them at bay.

“You know who I was hanging out with at the SAG Awards [Actor Awards] this year was Connor Storrie,” Fischer said. “And everybody’s wanting to take his picture, and a man came up to me and tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Are you his publicist? I’d love to get a photo with him.’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry, he can’t.’ I was like, ‘I need to get him to his car.’ I just full-on pretended to be his publicist.”

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She added: “I was like, I’m sorry. I’m so sorry. I got to – I actually had called his car already. Which was true. I knew he was waiting for his car.”

Storrie presented at the Actor Awards in March. He presented an award alongside “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James less than 24 hours after hosting “Saturday Night Live.” In an interview with Hello!, Actor Awards showrunner Jon Brockett said including the “Heated Rivalry” star among the presenters was obvious.

“I’m not going to lie, we will be using him on the show,” Brockett said. “Connor’s been a dream to work with. He was great at nominations, he’s so much fun, and he’ll be on ‘SNL’ – and so we’re looking forward to playing around with that a little bit.”

You can watch Fischer’s full interview in the video above.