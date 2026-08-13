Jenna Ortega’s Sister Responds Over Public’s Concern About Actor’s Appearance

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Jenna Ortega’s sister, Aliyah Ortega, has reacted to the public’s growing concern about the “Wednesday” star’s appearance.

Earlier this week, Jenna Ortega appeared in an Esquire video where some fans commented that the actress looked extremely thin and expressed concern for her health. Aliyah Ortega addressed the public’s comments about her sister’s appearance following the viral video featuring the “Wednesday” and “Scream” star. When one fan posted a lengthy defense of Ortega on Instagram, the actress’ sister responded to the kind words.

“She doesn’t owe anyone an explanation her life is her life, and her body belongs to her. She has every right to make whatever decisions she feels are best for herself without being judged, discriminated against, or subjected to unnecessary speculation,” the fan wrote. “We don’t know what she may be going through, and we shouldn’t assume anything based on appearances or a few comments from an interview. Sometimes the most respectful thing we can do is simply give someone privacy, support them, and let them be.”

The fan continued: “Please, For God’s sake, she is a human being first, before she is a celebrity in the public eye, and I think that’s what people tend to forget. She deserves privacy, peace and the freedom to live her life without constantly being questioned or analyzed. Stop concerning yourselves with her personal life and asking intrusive, unnecessary and random questions.”

Aliyah Ortega responded with multiple exclamation points which only fueled more speculation.

Ortega is only the latest star to get public scrutiny over her looks. Recently, Ariana Grande announced that she was taking a step back from appearances following her Eternal Sunshine tour, as her public appearances have “led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the statement announcing the “Thank You, Next” singer’s break noted. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

The “Wicked” star later explained the choice while on her tour. Namely that the break from “visibility” was not “a reactive or impulsive” decision. Rather, she noted that it was something she had decided to do a while back.

“So basically, the announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing,” she told the crowd at Monday’s concert stop for the Eternal Sunshine tour in Chicago, Illinois. “It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place.”

She continued: “And I want you to know many things can be true at the same time. I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f–k opposite. Honestly, this is not what that is.”