Ariana Grande to Take a ‘Step Back From Visibility’ Amid ‘Endless, Ongoing Public Scrutiny’

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Ariana Grande is planning to take a “step back from visibility” after her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour, as her public appearances have “led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” a representative for the star shared in a statement given to People.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the statement reads. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

The representative also confirmed that Grande has dropped out of her role in the West End’s revival production of “Sunday in the Park With George.” Grande was set to headline the show with her “Wicked” co-star Jonathan Bailey. Tickets for the 2027 revival were originally slated to hit the market in May, but the production delayed sales until the fall. Other outlets reported that the delay was ordered to allow Grande to complete her current tour, which concludes Sept. 1.

The statement comes after years of public speculation regarding Grande’s health and personal life. Concerns resurfaced Friday with the release of Grande’s new music video “Petal.” While YouTube comments are typically a space dominated by emphatic fan responses, the majority of top comments expressed worry over Grande’s physical appearance, including one that reads, “It’s not about wanting the old Ariana back. It’s about wanting her to be healthy.”

Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour kicked off in June in Oakland, Calif., with plans to take the show overseas to London in the coming weeks. Her eighth studio album, “Petal,” was released Friday.

Along with “Sunday in the Park With George,” Grande dropped out of “American Horror Story” Season 13, per reports in June. The reasons cited were scheduling conflicts with the Eternal Sunshine tour.

Grande will also feature in the coming comedy sequel “Focker-in-Law,” starring alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller. The Universal release is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 25, timed to the Thanksgiving holiday. Much of the ensemble cast, including Grande, are likely expected to promote the film over the coming months.