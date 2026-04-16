‘Focker-In-Law’ Trailer Puts Ariana Grande In the Hot Seat Alongside Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro brought some comedic family dysfunction to CinemaCon 2026, taking the stage in Las Vegas during Universal’s panel to debut the first trailer for “Focker-In-Law,” the fourth installment in the hit “Meet the Parents” comedy franchise. But the laughs weren’t contained to simply the Coliseum. You can watch the trailer right now, below.

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As you can tell from the trailer, there is still madcap gas in the tank for this series. In addition to Stiller and De Niro, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo return for the sequel, this time joined by Ariana Grande, Skyler Gisondo (who plays Henry Focker, replacing Colin Baiocchi), Eduardo Franco and Beanie Feldstein (who replaces Daisy Tahan as Samantha Focker). The gang’s all here.

John Hamburg, who has co-written every previous entry in the franchise, takes over as director, following Jay Roach (who directed on the first two films) and Paul Weitz (who directed the third). Hamburg recently worked with Wilson on his Apple TV series “Stick.”

This is the fourth entry in the cringe comedy series, whose last installment was 2010’s “Little Fockers.” The first film, “Meet the Parents,” was released in 2000 and made more than $330 million on a budget of just $55 million. It was built around the deceptively simple (and very squirm-inducing) concept of going to meet your girlfriend’s parents for the first time and her father (De Niro) being an ex-CIA agent who puts you through the wringer. (The effective poster for the original film had Stiller hooked up to a polygraph machine administered by De Niro.)

The sequel, “Meet the Fockers,” arrived in 2004 and added Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman to the mix. That film was even more popular, grossing $522 million worldwide and becoming the seventh highest-grossing movie of that year. “Little Fockers” added Jessica Alba, Laura Dern and Harvey Keitel to the expansive returning cast and, while making only $310 million, was still a hit, despite an inflated budget of more than $100 million.

“Focker-In-Law” will hit theaters on Nov. 25.