Jesse Watters Sounds Off on Bisexual Women After Milly Alcock’s Supergirl Sexuality Comments | Video

Jesse Watters took aim at bisexual women after “Supergirl” star Milly Alcock suggested her character might “go both ways.”

The Fox News host sounded off on the idea of Alcock’s titular superhero being queer during Thursday’s episode of “The Five,” where he claimed bisexuality was actually a turn off for men.

“No man will ever see this movie,” Watters said of the upcoming DC Universe film, set to hit theaters on Friday. “And most women won’t see it. The ones that do, there’s just not enough of them to make money from the movie, if you know what I mean.”

Watters then circled back to Alcock’s suggestion that Supergirl could possibly be queer, slamming bisexual women as “weird” and not to be trusted.

“But the whole bisexual thing … guys don’t get into that,” he said. “Maybe that’s cool when you’re 18, but when a girl’s bisexual, we don’t trust her. We don’t trust her. And the ones I’ve met are super weird. So to say you’re bisexual, it’s not a turn on. It’s not a turn on.”

Watch his comments for yourself below.

Watters: The bisexual thing—guys aren’t into that. When a girl's bisexual, we don't trust her. We don't trust her. The ones I've met are super weird. So to say you're bisexual, it's not a turn on. It's not a turn on. pic.twitter.com/gYOnEerqpf — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2026

Watters’ remark was clipped shortly after the episode aired and widely shared on X, prompting a big reaction online. “Does he think people are bisexual for the arousal of others?” one critic wrote in response. Another user seemed to echo this sentiment, noting, “Ah yes, the reason why women identify a certain way. Because it’s a turn on for Jesse Watters.”

A third critic added, “Watters is babbling about something he knows nothing about. Sorry to say, guys ARE into it.”

And, for those wondering, Alcock never said outright that her character, Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, was bisexual.

Rather, at the London premiere last week when asked by AP News whether Supergirl identifies as LGBTQ+, Alcock responded, “I don’t know. I think that what makes this film so beautiful is that it’s not centered around a man, it’s not centered around love at all … But, we’ll see. I don’t really know. She’d probably go both ways.”

“Supergirl” soars into theaters on June 26.