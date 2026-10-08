Jessica Chastain Praised for Creepily Crying on Command for Jimmy Kimmel: ‘None of That Method Acting BS’

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Jessica Chastain cried on command and showed off her sinister “Other Mommy” smile on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” earning praise from the internet Thursday.

The Academy Award-winning actress taught the late-night host and his audience how she crafted the creepy smile for her upcoming horror film. She shared that the trick was to hold tension in her body while plastering on a fake smile.

Chastain shook slightly as she locked into the expression, dropping a single tear as she stared down the camera lens.

“You just spurted out that tear with no problem like that?” the late night host asked.

“I’m a trained actress, Jimmy,” she replied.

Users online praised the actress for her technical skill, slightly shading her counterparts that have to “go method to play the most basic male characters.”

“None of that method acting BS,” another X user commented.

She can do this on a talk show but men have to go method to play the most basic male characters lmao https://t.co/0KlS27wD9C — samanthamcfarland (@SailorSammy93) October 8, 2026

None of that method acting bs😭 https://t.co/CpM3fJcOz6 — orAnge (@OrangeangeI) October 8, 2026

Others online were impressed that the actress shared the technique behind her expression.

“I love her. I always cringe when most actors can’t muster a tear, so they have to hide their face to cry,” another said.

Chastain trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts before attending Juilliard to study drama. She has received numerous awards for her acting, including an Academy Award for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and a Golden Globe Award for “Zero Dark Thirty.”

In her upcoming film “Other Mommy,” she plays a mother who tries to protect her children from a supernatural entity that resembles her exactly. The horror film premieres in theaters Friday.

Keep reading for more reactions to Chastain’s crying on command.

I love her. I always cringe when most actors can’t muster a tear so they have to hide their face to “cry.” — Cristian Paez Jr (@iamchrispjr) October 8, 2026

Jessica Chastain casually showing how she created that nightmare-inducing smile for OTHER MOMMY is somehow creepier than the actual scene.



The fact that there’s a real technique behind that expression makes it even more unsettling. https://t.co/wfAiVMBljw — Jan (@jayJan011) October 8, 2026