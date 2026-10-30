Christopher Lloyd Recalls ‘Golden Moment’ When He Called His Girlfriend From Cher’s Bedroom: ‘There Was a Pause’

“Back to the Future” star Christopher Lloyd stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night and opened up about the surreal moment when he found himself phoning his then-girlfriend from Cher’s bedroom, calling it a “golden moment.”

Lloyd said the situation came about following a post-premiere dinner with “RoboCop” star Peter Weller in Los Angeles. “[Cher] happened to be a guest at the occasion. Peter was acquainted with her,” Lloyd explained. “She invited he and I to her house afterwards.”

“We went up. We went in the house. It was all very grand and quiet. I remember going down a hallway to her bedroom and there was, like, a little office there and a policeman. On duty,” Lloyd recalled, dryly joking, “You don’t see that often.”

Kimmel, for his part, joked, “I could use a couple of cops in the bathroom, now that I think of it.” In response, Lloyd replied, “Sometimes, it’s necessary.”

The iconic actor said he, Weller and Cher ended up sharing some cocktails together before he remembered that he had a girlfriend waiting for him elsewhere. “Oh, you remembered that?” Kimmel sarcastically joked.

“I remember that I had a girlfriend,” Lloyd explained. “I thought, ‘She’s probably wondering what the Hell I’m doing. So I called up. I said, ‘Hi,’ and blah, blah, blah. And she said, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘I’m in Cher’s bedroom.’ A golden moment.”

“That made her happy or mad?” Kimmel pointedly asked, to which Lloyd succinctly responded, “There was a pause.”

Cher was not the only famous woman Lloyd recalled meeting during his Thursday night stop by the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set. The actor also reflected on his meeting with Princess Diana at the world premiere of “Back to the Future Part II.”

“I was invited to go to London for the occasion. Michael J. Fox, for whatever reason, wasn’t able to be there. So I got bumped up a little bit, and I met her in line,” Lloyd said, adding of the royal figure, “She deserved to be a princess. She had that stature and wonderful feeling about her, and I ended up sitting next to her during the showing of the film.”

“Did she like it?” Kimmel asked. “I think she did,” Lloyd replied.