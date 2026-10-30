Jimmy Fallon’s Dirty Philadelphia Joke Shocks ‘Tonight Show’ Keyboardist: ‘Come to Rehearsals, Dude’

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon shocked longtime Roots keyboardist James Poyser with an out-of-nowhere, surprisingly dirty joke Thursday night and followed it up by advising him, “You gotta come to rehearsals, dude.”

“Get this, I read that thieves in Philadelphia broke into a trailer and stole 3,000 pounds of frozen crab,” Fallon informed his “Tonight Show” audience late in his Thursday monologue, before joking, “Hey, look, if you want to get crabs in Philly, James will tell you there are definitely easier ways.”

The “Tonight Show” camera cut right to Poyser’s shocked, appalled face as both he and his Roots bandmates cracked up with laughter. As the in-studio audience responded with some of the night’s biggest laughs, Fallon looked at Poyser and told him, “You gotta come to rehearsals, dude.”

Fallon subsequently concluded his Thursday night monologue by addressing the “Dune: Part Three” popcorn buckets that went viral this week.

“One of them actually vibrates,” Fallon noted, adding, “I have a feeling a lot of guys are about to make a very embarrassing trip to the emergency room. By the way, if you see someone carrying a popcorn bucket without using their hands, just call the police.”

Earlier in the night, Fallon threw a few jabs at President Trump over the president’s latest boasts about the multiple cognitive exams he has apparently “aced” throughout his second term. At a rally in Ohio this week, Trump broke down how one of the test’s questions asks its taker to correctly identify between three pictures of animals which is a snake, lion and camel.

“That’s the test to see if you’re mentally fit enough to run the country? Spotting the difference between a snake and a camel?” Fallon incredulously asked. “Voters are like, ‘Uh, why do they keep making you take it over and over again?’”

“Apparently, Vladimir Putin is working with Elon Musk to develop a Russian version of Starlink internet, and Putin called Elon a ‘genius.’ A genius,” Fallon later noted, joking, “Trump was like, ‘Maybe, but how many camels can he identify? That’s a real genius.’”