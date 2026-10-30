Seth Meyers Tells C-SPAN to ‘Throw an NC-17 Rating’ on Latest Trump Clip Next Time They Play It

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Seth Meyers was a bit startled by a new clip of President Trump this week, even going so far as to ask C-SPAN to put a content warning on it on Thursday night. According to the NBC host, the moment definitely deserves an NC-17 rating.

The footage came from a recent campaign stop Trump made for Republicans ahead of the midterms. During the appearance, the president once again leveled attacks at Texas senate candidate James Talarico, claiming that he’s a vegan. Talarico is in fact not a vegan, but Trump insisted that he fakes his enjoyment of meat.