Seth Meyers Tells C-SPAN to ‘Throw an NC-17 Rating’ on Latest Trump Clip Next Time They Play It

Seth Meyers was a bit startled by a new clip of President Trump this week, even going so far as to ask C-SPAN to put a content warning on it on Thursday night. According to the NBC host, the moment definitely deserves an NC-17 rating.
The footage came from a recent campaign stop Trump made for Republicans ahead of the midterms. During the appearance, the president once again leveled attacks at Texas senate candidate James Talarico, claiming that he’s a vegan. Talarico is in fact not a vegan, but Trump insisted that he fakes his enjoyment of meat.
“He doesn’t want meat. You ever see him go to a barbecue and he’s trying to show, ‘I love the meat. Ah, I love it. Look!’” Trump said, zealously pretending to shove meat in his face.
The moment is very, uh, easily taken out of context, given the sound effect the president makes and the hand gesture to go with it, and Meyers latched onto that immediately.
“Whoa, C-SPAN!” Meyers joked. “C-SPAN. Next time you show that clip, throw in NC-17 rating on there!”
That said, the NBC host has already thought up plenty of uses for just the audio from the moment. Earlier in the week, Meyers placed it in an Arby’s commercial, in place of their usual “we have the meats” tagline. On Thursday night, he had another suggestion.
“Trump’s just gone full goblin now. In fact, this is fun. You can take that audio and pair it with your animatronic skeleton for Halloween, and scare all the trick-or-treaters off your porch,” Meyers joked.
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weekdays at 12:35 a.m. ET.