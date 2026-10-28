Seth Meyers Scoffs at Trump’s Claim His Uncle Invented Radar: ‘Time to Ace Another Cognitive Exam!’

President Trump claimed over the weekend that his uncle invented radar technology, and Seth Meyers is certain about what comes next: another cognitive exam.
The president’s claim came on Saturday, as he spoke to reporters after voting early in the midterm election. He was specifically discussing the ongoing war in Iran, and all the technology over there that’s been knocked out by U.S. forces.
“They’ve knocked out all of the, actually some of the things my uncle invented, the radar,” he said. “My uncle invented radar, can you believe it? From MIT, Dr. John Trump. I mean he’ll probably be angry at me but I knocked out their radar.”
In reality, Trump’s uncle was involved in research that led to the invention of radar, but the man himself did not invent it.
“And you know what that means? Time to ace another cognitive exam!” Meyers joked on Tuesday night.
It’s not the first false claim the president has made about this particular uncle. In July 2025, he claimed said relative worked at MIT for 51 years and was the longest serving professor at the school, neither of which is true. Trump also claimed his uncle taught Ted Kaczynski — aka the Unabomber — at the university and declared Kaczynski a good student.
Seth Meyers debunked that story at the time as well, explaining that not only did Kaczynski, Trump’s uncle was also long dead before Kaczynski became the unabomber.
You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue from Tuesday night in the video above.