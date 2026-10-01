Seth Meyers Explains Why Kim Jong Un Probably Likes Trump

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President Trump bragged this week about being friends with Kim Jong Un, and touted how much the North Korean dictator likes him. On Wednesday night, Seth Meyers explained why that’s probably the case.

The NBC host largely devoted his “A Closer Look” segment to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that took place on Tuesday morning, where Republicans once again grilled Jack Smith, the special counsel who led multiple investigations into the president three years ago. Meyers played a montage of clips where Trump called Smith “deranged,” before comparing those clips to this week, where the president bragged how much Kim Jong Un likes him.

“He probably likes you because when you’re together, it’s the only time he’s not the craziest motherf–ker in the room,” Meyers retorted. “I mean, it’s really — it’s the only time he can use his ‘get a load of this guy’ thumb.”

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The “Late Night” host was then quick to remind Trump that it’s “not a good thing if you’re the only person a bad person likes.”

“Just replace Kim Jong Un with any other villain, and you’ll see how bad it sounds,” Meyers said, before demonstrating exactly that. “‘You know, people don’t like when I say this, but Pennywise and I get along very well. I’m the only person in the world. I like him!’”

From there, Meyers turned his attention to Trump’s “lickspittles in the GOP,” and thrashed their “pathetic” performance at the hearing.

“Seriously, I feel like I’m watching a middle school play,” he joked. “Everyone’s forgetting their lines, pieces of the set are falling down, senators are standing there in the background like a kid who plays a tree, and [Senator] Katie Britt looks like every parent in the audience thinking, ‘I’m paying for this school?’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.