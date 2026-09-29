Seth Meyers Suggests Post-Presidency Job for Trump

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What exactly Donald Trump will do once he leaves office for good is anyone’s guess, but on Monday night, Seth Meyers had a suggestion for the man. It’s a job where he can just, be himself — literally.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host zeroed in on how Trump is quickly losing the support of his own party, as more and more Republicans split with the president before the midterms. Not all of them are jumping ship though, as one of his cabinet members just this week hailed Trump as “the energy president.”

“Sorry, what? You want us to believe this is the energy president?” Meyers questioned, playing one of the many clips where the president appears to be falling asleep in public.

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“I think that’s the NyQuil president,” Meyers joked. “He looks like a wax statue. When he leaves office, he should just get a job at Madame Tussauds as himself.”

For those unfamiliar, Madame Tussauds is literally a chain of wax figure museums.

Elsewhere in his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers dragged Trump for telling press that he rejected a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately, which would help to lower gas prices, which are at record highs (This rejection is part of why Republicans are breaking with him).

“Wait, isn’t that what we want? And if they’re willing to do what we want, shouldn’t we let that happen?” Meyers questioned of the deal. “Like, why won’t you take the win?”

“For example, the hardest part of my life is getting my kids to bed. And if one of them said, ‘I’m pretty tired. I think I’m going to call it a night,’ I’d be over the moon. I wouldn’t say, ‘No, you’re not. You’re going to sit down with me and drink this Red Bull, young man.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.