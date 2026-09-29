Jimmy Kimmel Asks Zohran Mamdani How to Get on Trump’s Good Side: ‘Can You Help Me?’

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday and addressed his friendly relationship with President Trump, prompting Kimmel to ask for advice on how to get on the president’s good side.

Kimmel noted during his conversation with Mamdani that the latter seems to have a “pretty friendly relationship” with the president. The late night host asked the mayor if he and Trump “hit it off immediately,” further inquiring, “How did you do that and can you help me?”

“Sorry, brother,” Mamdani responded with a laugh. “Look, the president and I have many disagreements. One thing we do agree on is this city, how much we love this city. So, from that first meeting in November of last year, I was just thinking of, ‘How can we make this meeting not about us but about New Yorkers? How can we spend that time talking about the things that could make life in this city that little bit easier?’ And that’s what it’s been.”

The New York City mayor said his conversations with the president have, as of late, revolved primarily around Sunnyside Yard, an affordable housing development project he has attempted to revive in Queens this year. In response, Kimmel jokingly asked, “When you text him about Sunnyside, are you sure he doesn’t think you’re texting him about eggs?”

“I’m pretty sure,” Mamdani replied. You can watch his full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” interview yourself below.

Kimmel continued to question Mamdani about his communications with the president, asking the mayor whether Trump texts him back “right away” or plays it “cool” and waits, as well as whether or not his texts come in all caps like his Truth Social posts or in normal sentences.

“Pretty standard,” Mamdani revealed, to which Kimmel responded in amazement: “Wow. You really have broken through with him. Listen, you seem to be doing a great job in New York, but we might need you to move to Washington to just hang out at the Oval Office all day.”

Kimmel went on to float the idea of Mamdani texting Trump a selfie of the two of them together on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set. Unfortunately for the late night host, Mamdani was fairly quick to shut that idea down.

“Jimmy, I love you, but I love housing more,” the mayor responded.