Joe Rogan Rattles Off Latest Issues With the Left to Lifelong Democrat Michael Douglas

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Joe Rogan is airing out more grievances about the Democrats and this time he’s doing it to Michael Douglas, a lifelong Democrat.

On the latest episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the host sat down with Douglas and went long about his issues with Democrats. This latest rant came after Douglas brought up that the comedian and podcast host has been supportive of both parties at different times. Rogan than explained why the Democrats lost him.

“First of all, the open border was INSANE,” Rogan said. “It was insane to just not only leave the border open, but give people instructions on how to get in and also to transport them to cities and put them up in hotels. It was really clear that a game was being played. You can speculate all you want as to what that game was — was it for cheap labor, was it to turn these people into citizens and have them permanently voting your side? I don’t know what it is. But it was something.”