Joe Rogan Rattles Off Latest Issues With the Left to Lifelong Democrat Michael Douglas

Joe Rogan is airing out more grievances about the Democrats and this time he’s doing it to Michael Douglas, a lifelong Democrat.
On the latest episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the host sat down with Douglas and went long about his issues with Democrats. This latest rant came after Douglas brought up that the comedian and podcast host has been supportive of both parties at different times. Rogan than explained why the Democrats lost him.
“First of all, the open border was INSANE,” Rogan said. “It was insane to just not only leave the border open, but give people instructions on how to get in and also to transport them to cities and put them up in hotels. It was really clear that a game was being played. You can speculate all you want as to what that game was — was it for cheap labor, was it to turn these people into citizens and have them permanently voting your side? I don’t know what it is. But it was something.”
He added: “If you want me to be a Democrat while you’re just letting people fly in, I’m like ‘Hey! Fix that!’ It seems crazy to have 10 million people of unknown origin enter into your country over a period of four years.”
That was far from where his issues with the Democrats ended though. He also thought the fact that the party has not held a primary in years was wild.
“If it’s like, ‘We have to win, so we’re just going to push that aside, and here’s your candidate!’ What the f–k are you doing? That’s not how it’s supposed to be done, and if you want me to vote for that — I’m not going to vote for that. That seems crazy. That seems dangerous. You know Biden wasn’t the f–king president for four years. It’s really clear his mental ability was severely declined.”
These issues compounded and led to Rogan supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 election. But since Trump took office for the second time, the podcast host has been disappointed in the president time and again – from the ICE raids to getting wrapped up in the war with Iran.
“What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real. Like ‘no wars.’ We’re at a war with Iran, so that wasn’t real,” Rogan added to Douglas. “And it’s nuts to just give someone a $50,000 ICE signing bonus, you train them for seven weeks and then give them guns, and you have a militarized force running through the fucking city streets. It seems crazy.”
You can watch the full episode in the video above.