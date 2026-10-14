FBI Rips MS NOW Over Kash Patel Russia Report: ‘Sources Are Familiar With Nothing’

The FBI is firing back at MS NOW over some erroneous reporting that placed Kash Patel in Russia — when he was really in Virginia.
On Wednesday, MS NOW justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian reported that the FBI Director was making a visit to the foreign country. A few hours later, however, he had to make a live correction when it was revealed Patel was actually at Liberty University.
“I want to correct reporting from earlier today, I reported that two sources had told us that FBI director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a planned trip that had been reported about recently,” Dilanian explained. “We’ve since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S. The FBI did not answer our questions when we asked them about it.”
He continued: “The news of this planned meeting had raised serious concerns, including among some Democratic lawmakers who had urged Patel to call off the meeting, which, according to published reports, was supposed to be happening today. But we do know now that he has not already landed in Russia, as we reported earlier. The timing of any potential trip remains unclear. Again, we regret this error and we are transparent about when we make errors. Back to you.”
In turn, the FBI did not hold back in their response.
“Left: MS Now reports two sources familiar say Kash Patel just landed in Russia,” the bureau’s X account wrote. “Right: Here’s where Kash Patel actually is… Liberty U, doing a law enforcement appreciation event. MS Now’s ‘sources’ are ‘familiar’ with NOTHING!”
In an earlier post on Wednesday, the government body further noted: “The FBI’s stat counting process has not changed for 20+ years – including state and local arrests where the FBI has an investigative equity. MS Now knows this but they’d rather spin BS narratives to try and diminish the accomplishments of law enforcement. 2025 saw the largest annual violent-crime drop on record. Sorry you and MSNOW don’t like it. Instead of spreading keyboard-source fake news, try saying THANK YOU.”
Patel has faced his fair share of scrutiny from the press in 2026 — and much of it has come from MS NOW. Back in May, the outlet fact-checked Patel’s stats about his tenure running the federal agency, calling his numbers “basically bogus.”
“It was remarkable to hear Kash Patel really lean into these stats, which our sources say are basically bogus,” Dilanian said. He went on to note that, according to his sources, Patel’s claim that the FBI arrested twice as many violent felons in 2025 as it did under the Biden administration in 2024 is misleading.