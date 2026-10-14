FBI Rips MS NOW Over Kash Patel Russia Report: ‘Sources Are Familiar With Nothing’

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The FBI is firing back at MS NOW over some erroneous reporting that placed Kash Patel in Russia — when he was really in Virginia.

On Wednesday, MS NOW justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian reported that the FBI Director was making a visit to the foreign country. A few hours later, however, he had to make a live correction when it was revealed Patel was actually at Liberty University.

“I want to correct reporting from earlier today, I reported that two sources had told us that FBI director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a planned trip that had been reported about recently,” Dilanian explained. “We’ve since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S. The FBI did not answer our questions when we asked them about it.”