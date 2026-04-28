Seth Meyers Explains What FBI Stands for Under Kash Patel’s Direction | Video

As FBI director Kash Patel continues to deal with the fallout of a recent report from The Atlantic that detailed his purported drinking habits, Seth Meyers joked on Monday night that the FBI acronym now stands for something much different than the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host touched on rumors that Patel might be the next Trump administration official to be ousted from his position, and joked that “I’ve never been less shocked by potential firing.” The rumors have been swirling for days, after more than two dozen sources, including FBI officials, anonymously told The Atlantic that Patel’s drinking has led to several “freak-outs” on the job.

“In cash Patel’s FBI, the F stands for freak-outs, the B stands for beer, and the I looks shocked,” Meyers joked, pulling up an image of Patel with wide eyes.

Play video

The late night host then made fun of Patel for “desperately trying to keep his job by slathering praise all over Trump” during every appearance Patel makes on TV. As evidence, Meyers played a clip of Patel praising the president for inspiring law enforcement “24/7, 365.”

“If you’re not drinking it sounds like you are,” Meyers quipped when the clip ended. “‘Mr. President, sir, I love you so much, sir. Let me — you’re the best, sir, you’re the best. I f–king love the s–t out of you, sir.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.