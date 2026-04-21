Seth Meyers Wonders if Trump’s Presidency Ends in ‘Willy Wonka’ Scenario Instead of Impeachment | Video

Seth Meyers returned from a 3-week hiatus on Monday night, and he brought a new theory with him. At this point, the NBC host is wondering is President Trump’s second administration will end not in impeachment, but in a “Willy Wonka” kind of situation.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers first joked that there was surprisingly no major news while “Late Night” was off, so he introduced a new segment called “Everything’s Great.” Of course, Meyers was quickly confronted by several big headlines, so he begrudgingly got into a proper “Closer Look.”

“Well, we’re now into week eight of the war with Iran, and we are still at the mercy of an oatmeal-brained, 79-year-old megalomaniac who, based on his blue hand, has a slow-moving case of Violet Beauregard disease,” he joked.

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“Is that wow this ends?” Meyers immediately wondered. “He doesn’t get impeached, he just blows up like a giant balloon and gets rolled away by the Oompa Loompas?”

The president’s bruised hand has been a regular target for Seth Meyers in recent months. LastJuly, the late night host scoffed at the Trump administration’s explanation for it, which was that the president simply shakes so many hands so firmly, that he’s bruising.

“And I just love that his followers have to somehow reconcile this idea that he’s this powerful, strong man, but also he gets bruises if you touch him,” Meyers said at the time. “He’s the indestructible savior of America, but also he’s basically a plum.”

In February of this year, Meyers actually apologized for not being able to properly cover Trump’s “Addams Family Hand.”

“Because that bad boy definitely comes off at night and just runs around the Oval Office,” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.