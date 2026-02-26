Seth Meyers Rips Trump’s ‘Addams Family’ Hand: ‘Definitely Comes Off at Night and Just Runs Around the Oval Office’

With so much news happening daily, Seth Meyers isn’t always able to cover topics that he wants to cover on “Late Night.” So, on Wednesday night’s episode, he apologized for not being able to properly cover President Trump’s “Addams Family Hand.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers zeroed in on a warning Trump gave his party at a Republican policy retreat this week, where the president said that midterm losses would mean Democrats would “find a reason to impeach me.” But, for Meyers, finding a reason wasn’t going to be a challenge.

“If you’re wondering, Donald, what they might find to impeach you over, how about the fact that your family’s crypto company took half a billion dollars from an Abu Dhabi royal known as the Spy Sheikh?” he rattled off.

“Or the fact that you let a drug kingpin who, quote, ‘flooded America with cocaine’ out of jail, or the fact that you’re terrorizing cities and rounding up children, or the fact that your name appears more often in the Epstein files than Eddie Murphy’s name appears in the credits of ‘The Nutty Professor?’ At this point, Trump’s best defense will be that he didn’t do any of this stuff, and it was Don Jr dressed as him in full Klumps makeup.”

Meyers then mimicked how Trump would explain that, joking that the tell would be that the makeup team “didn’t have time to finish the hand.” At that point, the late night host then devoted a little extra time to the hand.

“I do apologize that we haven’t had time to do a full deep dive on the fact that our president has what’s known as ‘Addams Family Hand,’ because that bad boy definitely comes off at night and just runs around the Oval Office,” Meyers joked.

The president has long faced questions about his health because of his hand, which has shown visible bruising for months. Trump’s team insisted it was a result of constant contact with people back in July, but Meyers didn’t buy that explanation, even then.

Later in the segment, Meyers ragged on Trump for taking credit for the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team winning gold, and promptly gave actual credit to the hand.

“Hey, man, you’re not winning. They’re winning,” Meyers said. “You didn’t win. I didn’t see you out there, lacing up your skates, taking slap shots with your weird ‘Death Becomes Her’ hand, although maybe the hand showed up by itself and scored a goal!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.