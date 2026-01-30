Seth Meyers Predicts Trump’s ‘Crazy Take’ If Timothée Chalamet Wins the Oscar | Video

Timothée Chalamet is once again in the running for an Oscar and, if he wins it this year, Seth Meyers has a guess at what President Trump’s response will be. It involves a dig at the actor’s face.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Meyers noted that Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was attacked at a town hall event this week. In response, the president “did his usual thing where he couldn’t help but say something insane about it,” and called it a possibly staged encounter.

“I guess it’s just a normal part of our lives now, that whenever something happens in the news, the President will just have a crazy take on it,” Meyers mourned. “Timothée Chalamet wins the Oscar, Trump will probably tweet ‘Marty’s mustache is a fake.’”

Trump has lobbed quite a few insults and accusations at Omar recently, including claims about her net worth. On January 24, the president posted on social media that she was worth $30 million, but then a few days later, posted again that it was $44 million.

“She made 14 million in one week? What did she do, invest in some Trump family crypto?” Meyers joked. “Oh, you know what? Maybe she finally sold all those Labubus she’s always carrying around.”

Trump also called Omar a “fraud” after the town hall, and told ABC News that “she probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

“You think the whole thing was staged? That a sitting member of Congress and her allies planned a fake attack to, I don’t know, create sympathy for her?” Meyers questioned. “And the best plan they could come up with was have a guy spray liquid and then immediately get tackled? ‘Yeah, we had weeks to plan the whole thing. We filled a spray bottle with apple cider vinegar, and to make sure the guy got tackled, we hired a former quarterback for the New York Jets.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ “A Closer Look” in the video above.