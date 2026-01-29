Seth Meyers Roasts ICE’s ‘Embarrassing’ Highest Approval Rating of Zero | Video

ICE continues to face harsh criticism from citizens after their killing of two people in Minneapolis this month, dropping their approval rating to a new all-time low. But, their all-time high remains zero, which thoroughly amused Seth Meyers on Wednesday night.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host once again reminded viewers of what President Trump promised ICE would be doing — specifically targeting violent criminals — before picking apart what they’re actually doing. To back up his point, Meyers cited reporting from CNN, which indicated that, in Trump’s first term, ICE’s approval was at 0 points. Now, it’s at -27.

“It’s also very funny that the best net approval rating they’ve ever had is zero,” Meyers said. “That’s their high watermark. Do you know how embarrassing that is?”

“That would be like if NBC called me all excited and said, ‘Seth, congratulations. Your ratings last night were zero,’” he continued. “And I said, ‘Is that supposed to be good?’ And they said, ‘Well, it means nobody watched your show, which also means nobody turned it off.’”

Now, amid all the backlash from voters, the Trump administration and his supporters are trying to distance the president from any blame, saying the CBP head Greg Bovino and Kristi Noem did not act according to the president’s wishes. In a recent Fox News broadcast, host Brian Kilmeade guessed that Bovino and his team “were just scooping up some people that I don’t think the President was for.”

“What is their argument here, that Trump was just watching all of this unfold on the news, saying ‘This isn’t what I wanted! I wish I had the guts to tell Bovino to stop, but he’s got such a cool coat, and mine looks like it’s full of bricks!’” Meyers joked.

“If Trump was against this, then maybe he should have said something. You know, between naps,” he continued. “I can’t believe they’re actually willing to say with a straight face that the President’s team was doing stuff the President didn’t know about. That’s the same thing they said about Biden, except they, of course, meant it as a bad thing.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.