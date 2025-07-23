Seth Meyers Tickled by Trump Team Saying He Gets Bruises From Too Many Handshakes: ‘He’s Basically a Plum’ | Video

The Trump administration offered an explanation for the bruising spotted on the president’s hands recently, calling it a result of constant contact with people. That reasoning thoroughly amused Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, specifically because of how Trump’s followers see the man.

During his “Late Night” monologue, the NBC host noted that the official White House statement on Trump’s health issues said the bruising is “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking.” The explanation came shortly after social media users zeroed in on a photo of Trump’s hands, which appeared to have a light shade of makeup covering his hands.

“And I just love that his followers have to somehow reconcile this idea that he’s this powerful, strong man, but also he gets bruises if you touch him,” Meyers said with a laugh. “He’s the indestructible savior of America, but also he’s basically a plum.”

Play video

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers poked fun at Trump’s celebration of six months in office this week. In his social media post, Trump argued that “time flies.” Meyers disagreed.

“Does it, though?” he said. “It’s been six months of this term, but we already did four years of you. And even when this guy was president, you were still the president of every news cycle.”

At that, an image of former President Joe Biden appeared on screen, before Meyers pushed on.

“It feels like you’ve been president forever,” he said. “I think it goes Washington, Jefferson, Adams and then you.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full monologue in the video above.