Seth Meyers Fact Checks Trump’s SOTU in Advance Since ‘Late Night’ Tapes Early: ‘Not True’ | Video

As usual, “Late Night” taped early on Tuesday afternoon, meaning host Seth Meyers did not get to comment on President Trump’s State of the Union live on Tuesday night. But that’s OK, the NBC host decided to just fact check the man in advance.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, Meyers first scoffed at Trump’s warning earlier this week that the speech was going to be incredibly long, joking that that’s kind of what Trump is known for.

“Oh yeah, I think we’re all expecting that. You’re incapable of being brief,” Meyers said. “Even if you were just going to read a haiku, I would expect two intermissions.”

Indeed, Trump delivered a record-long address, with the final speech clocking in at one hour and 48 minutes. This broke the record Trump himself previously set last year, when he spoke for one hour and 39 minutes.

During his address, he railed against sanctuary cities, Democrats in general — though he called out Nancy Pelosi by name — and more.

Meyers wasn’t all that torn up about missing the chance to cover the speech in real time. Instead, he shrugged it off and came prepared.

“We tape early, so I’ll go ahead and fact check in advance: not true, not true, OJ’s white Bronco was not driven by Joe Biden,” he joked. “Not true, not true, and actually, Jonathan Bailey is People’s Sexiest Man Alive. So let’s get that straight.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.